OWENSBORO — After winning its first-ever game in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Boys Basketball Tournament Friday against Louisville DeSales, Calloway County looked to try and make things even more memorable Saturday.
Standing in the Lakers’ way was one of the true superpowers of Kentucky boys basketball, Lexington Catholic. And the No. 3 ranking they carried in statewide polls made the Knights a most desirable target. And Calloway took about as good a shot as it could at pulling the upset, but could not hold a late fourth-quarter lead as LexCath finally gained the upper hand in overtime to win, 56-52, at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
“We were real close to playing for a 2A championship,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team left Owensboro with a solid 15-4 record, while the Knights (19-1 with the win) would fall to another state power, Mason County, in Sunday’s title game. “We actually led them for 16 minutes to their 14 minutes so we led them the majority of the game. We had seven lead changes and I’d say that the five guys they had on the floor were taller than every guy we had.”
Yet, it was the Lakers leading 46-43 with less than a minute left and they had two chances to keep the Knights at bay, but missed on the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities at the foul line. However, with the score tied at 46-46, LexCath was not able to take advantage of a foul being called on Calloway with 0.9 seconds left, missing on its own 1-on-1 chance, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Knights scored four quick points to take the lead for good, but Laker guard Eli Finley managed to keep his team close with a pair of medium-range jumpers that had to clear much taller players, one of whom is a seven-footer. Eventually, the Knights were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Cleaver said LexCath Head Coach Brandon Salsman told him that Finley’s two jumpers, both from about 10 feet, were made over one of the best defenders he has had since becoming the Knights’ coach
“Yeah, but this one hurt them,” Cleaver said of his team. “They knew they had a chance to knock off the Number Three team in the state,” Cleaver said, adding that his team had nothing about which to hang its collective head. “This is about being warriors and our guys are warriors. They battle hard, so when it comes to a height discrepancy, sometimes you can’t measure heart and our guys played with a whole lot of heart.
“But that’s because our guys believe in each other and trust in each other and love each other, and that’s huge.”
Forward Jonah Butler led the Lakers with 15 points. He had two huge 3-pointers that gave the Lakers the lead in the fourth quarter. Finley also had 13.
LexCath was led by Tyler Doyle with 18 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.