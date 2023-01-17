OWENSBORO — After winning its first-ever game in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Boys Basketball Tournament Friday against Louisville DeSales, Calloway County looked to try and make things even more memorable Saturday.

Standing in the Lakers’ way was one of the true superpowers of Kentucky boys basketball, Lexington Catholic. And the No. 3 ranking they carried in statewide polls made the Knights a most desirable target. And Calloway took about as good a shot as it could at pulling the upset, but could not hold a late fourth-quarter lead as LexCath finally gained the upper hand in overtime to win, 56-52, at the Owensboro Sportscenter. 