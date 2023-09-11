Proud Lakers

Calloway County’s Micah Koenecke (left) and Javen Campbell will try to earn Kentucky 2A Championships titles today in Owensboro.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — This time will be a little different when it comes to Calloway County and the Kentucky 2A State Championships State Golf Tournament.

Today’s third renewal of this event will feature not only a Lady Laker player but, for the first time, a Calloway boys’ player will be participating as well. Javen Campbell will play for the third time at the Owensboro Country Club, while Micah Koenecke is making his debut.

Tags

Recommended for you