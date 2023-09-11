MURRAY — This time will be a little different when it comes to Calloway County and the Kentucky 2A State Championships State Golf Tournament.
Today’s third renewal of this event will feature not only a Lady Laker player but, for the first time, a Calloway boys’ player will be participating as well. Javen Campbell will play for the third time at the Owensboro Country Club, while Micah Koenecke is making his debut.
“I think it’s all about jitters,” said Calloway Head Coach Abby Montgomery as she discussed facing a state tournament atmosphere. “You’ve heard of first-game jitters in other sports but it’s like ‘tournament’ jitters. If you haven’t been there before, it can mess with you.”
That is not the case for Campbell, who is looking for redemption in this her final appearance at the 2A state tourney. Campbell has not broken 90 in two tries at the Owensboro course but has said that she does not believe she has played her best golf there the past two years.
This season, she seems to have played better in bigger events, including the 2A Sectional 1 Tournament at Morganfield. In winning her third straight title back in July, she carded an 18-hole score of 80. That was well below her scores of the previous two seasons.
“It’s her mental state,” Montgomery said of how Campbell has worked diligently on her short game. “I think she has spent a lot more time working on it. She knows what she’s pretty decent at and knew what needed help.
“So instead of three-putting something (because of a poor chip or approach), she’s telling herself, ‘OK, let’s get this down a stroke or two.’”
Koenecke will be experiencing the 2A atmosphere for the first time, but Montgomery believes he has the mental makeup to handle this situation. He handled it very well at Morganfield, finishing as Sectional 1’s runner-up with a score of 77, just two strokes off of the lead.
“He’s a cool, calm and collected guy,” she said. “I think having a practice round (Sunday) is really help him figure out where to land the ball and where he’s comfortable hitting it where he wants it to go, because he can put it anywhere, he wants it to go. If he’s consistent, we’re looking at a pretty good score.”
Boys play will start today’s festivities in Owensboro with Koenecke scheduled for a 9 a.m. tee time. Campbell and the girls’ players will have their rounds starting at about 1:30 p.m.
