OWENSBORO — Javen Campbell was glad that she was not playing in Bowling Green Monday during her third appearance in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Golf Tournament.

Oh, she has nothing against the course at the Bowling Green Country Club. It’s just that it was not in Owensboro, where she really wanted to play ... because she wanted another shot at the Owensboro Country Club’s course, site of her previous two appearances in the 2A state event. 

