OWENSBORO — Javen Campbell was glad that she was not playing in Bowling Green Monday during her third appearance in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Golf Tournament.
Oh, she has nothing against the course at the Bowling Green Country Club. It’s just that it was not in Owensboro, where she really wanted to play ... because she wanted another shot at the Owensboro Country Club’s course, site of her previous two appearances in the 2A state event.
Earlier in the summer, there had been talk that this year’s event would move to Bowling Green, but those talks faded, giving Campbell her last shot at posting a score that showed her true abilities at OCC, namely being able to score below 90 for 18 holes.
Needless to say, the Calloway County senior ended Monday happy. She not only broke 90, she smashed it, finishing with a solid 9-over-par 81 that gave her an eighth-place finish in her last 2A state tourney. The three-time Sectional 1 champion was also the top finisher of any player from west of Elizabethtown.
“She showed out today,” said Calloway Head Coach Abby Montgomery, describing Campbell’s demeanor as she emerged from her final hole, knowing she had accomplished her biggest goal. “Comparing last year (when Campbell had a 90), to this year, she just had a totally different attitude about the whole thing. She was feeling really good about it.
“There were 53 players here and she finished eighth (her best finish at 2A state). She was ecstatic. (OCC) has been really tough for her but her mindset was just so much more relaxed this time in a way that I really can’t explain. There were times (Monday) where I and (other supporters) would watch her and seemed to be struggling a little and we’d ask, ‘Hey! You OK?’ And she’s like, “Yeah! I’m good. I’m fine.”
Along with her better overall round at OCC, Campbell also had some memorable moments as she registered three birdies, third most of any player on Monday.
“She was close to an eagle on one hole,” Montgomery said, noting that, while Campbell was able to score well, perhaps most important, she stayed away from too much trouble.
“She started on the back nine and that was a little tougher for her. She had five sixes on that back nine. Well, when she was able to make the turn to the front nine, she had one. She was able to finish really strong.”
Campbell was not the only Calloway player at OCC on Monday. In fact, the Calloway program was represented on the boys’ side of this event for the first time in its three years as Micah Koenecke, like Campbell, a senior, was also able to experience the state tourney atmosphere in Owensboro.
However, Koenecke, who missed winning the Sectional 1 title by two strokes earlier this season at Morganfield as she shot an impressive 77, could not recapture that magic on Monday.
Hampered by one really rough result on a particularly difficult hole, he ended with a 91 and a 44th-place finish.
“He was doing fine until then but that one hole hurt his confidence,” Montgomery said. “This was a hole where there was a pond on the left and a huge hill on the right with a bunker and he struggled getting over it.”
However, Montgomery said she is making sure to let Koenecke know that just having a chance to compete in this event was a big honor.
“I’m just very glad that he had the opportunity to play at a 2A state,” she said. “I know he’s upset with his score, but the older he gets, or even a week from now, I think he’s going to be able to tell himself, ‘Hey! I actually got to play in the 2A state! This was a big opportunity.”
Campbell’s final nine holes were so productive that she actually improved by six places. She was 14th after her first hole on the front nine.
Athena Singh of Rowan County took an early lead and never relinquished it as she won the girls’ side with a 3-under-par 69. That was six strokes ahead of second place.
On the boys’ side, Brady Smith of the Christian Academy of Louisville had a strong finish and actually overtook his own teammate, Will Judd, to end with a 6-under 66 and win by three strokes.
