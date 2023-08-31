MURRAY — After reaching the Kentucky 2A Championships State Girls Soccer Tournament the past two years, one might think Calloway County is ho-hum about a possible third visit to Owensboro.
However, this is anything but the case, as the Lady Lakers approach Saturday morning’s Supersectional 1 title match with Bardstown at Warren East High School in Bowling Green.
“Since early in the season, the girls have set (returning to the state tournament in afore-mentioned Owensboro) as one of their goals for this season, so this is the last step toward that journey,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose Lady Lakers (6-2) face Bardstown in a match set for a 10 a.m. kickoff.
“The only thing standing in our way is Bardstown this weekend, so we’re going in with the mindset that this is going to be a tough game.”
It will almost certainly be a tougher matchup than what the Lady Lakers faced the past two seasons when they hammered two-time defending Sectional 2 champion Hart County by a combined 15-1 score, the first of those victories coming by a 9-0 count in 2021 at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. This year, the rules were changed as Sectional 1 now not only meets Sectional 3, but it is happening on a neutral field.
The result for the Lady Lakers is a meeting with a Lady Tigers team that is 5-5 so far this season, but that appears to be deceiving as that has come against a very tough schedule.
However, Stark believes one of his team’s two losses in 2023 should give his team confidence, heading into Saturday. It was about two weeks ago that the Lady Lakers faced a Marshall County team that is routinely among the best in Kentucky and they had easily their best showing against the Lady Marshals in the past two season, falling 3-0 after being beaten a combined 13-0 in two matches a year ago.
“I think we showed at Marshall that we can hang with teams that are that good,” Stark said of a match in which the Lady Marshals scored twice on loose balls in the Lady Laker box, as opposed to their patented running game to the middle of the field, a tribute to the work of a unit that must be on point Saturday, the defense.
However, the Lady Tigers possess a threat unlike the Lady Lakers have seen this season in leading scorer Tate Blincoe, who has already found the back of the net 15 times, which is tied for 18th in the commonwealth.
“We’re going to have to have eyes on her,” Stark said of how his defense must meet the challenge. “We’re going to have to play containment defense. They play a four-four-two and, really, any of their 10 on the field can start an attack. Tate is one of their two strikers and she is the most talented, but they get contributions from all over the field.
“This also goes with what I’ve been telling our midfielders, even wings and forwards, all season. You can’t lay off all of the time. You have to drop back and play defense as well and, so far this season, we’ve been good. I’m thinking (a 5-0 season-opening loss to University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville) was just a blip for us because, since then, we’ve been pretty solid.”
Calloway is quite young on the roster with four starters and a key reserve being freshmen. However, Stark is quick to show that not only is this roster also loaded with upperclassmen, the juniors of this group are also very experienced, having played as freshmen and sophomores.
He said their presence is vital for the underclassmen this week, especially when it comes to expressing the message as to why the 2A event means so much to those older players.
“It’s huge, especially from n experience standpoint. These juniors and seniors have kind of been through the wars before but they also want to get back to that Final Four,” Stark said. “They’ve been talking it up with them, telling them what it’s like up there. That really helps when you’re starting four freshmen, to give them that confidence factor, but they’ve kept cool and steady heads about it too.”
