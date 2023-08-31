Lexi McClure

Calloway County's Lexi McClure (16) steals the ball from Graves County's Morgan Alexander earlier this season at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After reaching the Kentucky 2A Championships State Girls Soccer Tournament the past two years, one might think Calloway County is ho-hum about a possible third visit to Owensboro.

However, this is anything but the case, as the Lady Lakers approach Saturday morning’s Supersectional 1 title match with Bardstown at Warren East High School in Bowling Green. 