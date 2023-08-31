MURRAY — There are times where a team does not need to win for its fans or its community or its school .... but for itself.
That seems to be the situation for the Calloway County boys soccer team and Saturday’s Kentucky 2A Championships Supersectional 1 title match with DeSales of Louisville. The Lakers are facing what has been their proverbial Waterloo, where the last two seasons have resulted in great disappointment, particularly their 2-1 shootout loss two years ago to Franklin-Simpson at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.
Saturday, the Lakers (6-2) get another shot at a state tournament berth as they face DeSales from Louisville in a match at Warren East High School in Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for high noon.
“I think, first off, it would give the guys confidence. It also would confirm what we’ve felt about ourselves,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, who is not the type to get into much open talk about “revenge” or “redemption,” as are his players. However, he said that, now that Tuesday’s 2nd District match at Mayfield has been played (a 6-1 win that kept the Lakers atop the district standings), emotions may start running a little hotter behind the scenes, with regards to Saturday,
“You definitely know they want it, but they’ve been real calm, cool and collected, and I think that was because we really didn’t want to overlook Mayfield at all, so the focus had been on that game all week. Now, that this is our next game, I think I’ll start hearing them chatter.
“But when you get to this game, it’s going to be solid teams you’re facing. These guys want to leave their mark on (the 2A). They’ve been real close (having now won three straight Sectional 1 titles), so hopefully the experience gained the last two years helps. I know these guys are hungry to try and advance to the following weekend in Owensboro.”
The loss to Franklin-Simpson still sticks with the Lakers because of two things. First, the Wildcats tied the match in the final seconds of the second half when perhaps a communication breakdown resulted in Calloway not kicking the ball out of bounds on Franklin-Simpson’s push into the Laker zone. Had a throw-in been needed, the clock probably expires and Calloway goes to Owensboro.
What followed in the shootout is something rarely seen. Wildcat keeper Connor Vincent, terrific the entire match, stopped four of the Lakers’ five penalty shots to give his team the win.
Last year’s 6-0 loss to eventual 2A state champ Warren Central at Bowling Green had no such drama. However, it does serve as a reminder of what the Lakers will face Saturday, an artificial turf surface that it does not often see.
“It is a neutral field this time but, at the same time, (DeSales’) home field is on turf, and we play on turf this weekend,” Pierce observed, noting that his team is averaging maybe one turf match a season the past three or four years. “But we can’t use that as an excuse.”
DeSales is a formidable team, entering Saturday at 5-2-1. Its lone tie came against a Louisville Male team that defeated a Kentucky Country Day program that was among the commonwealth’s best teams last season.
Pierce said that, from studying film on the Colts, they will seek to use Demba Jawo a lot in the offensive attack. Pierce said Jawo is between 6’6” and 6’7”and will present a huge challenge on set pieces, as well as on plays near the box.
However, Calloway has dealt with someone similar in recent years in rangy Marshall County defender Logan Parker, who has caused lots of issues when pushed to the front for corner kicks and set pieces.
“This guy (Jawo) is bigger (bulkwise) I think and I feel like they use this guy different. Logan comes from the back. This guy is a big target on balls in the air and they’re constantly looking to feed him,” Pierce said.
