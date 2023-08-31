Ivan vs.. McCracken

Calloway County's Ivan Damian (22) chases the ball against McCracken County's Johnny Stevens earlier this season at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — There are times where a team does not need to win for its fans or its community or its school .... but for itself.

That seems to be the situation for the Calloway County boys soccer team and Saturday’s Kentucky 2A Championships Supersectional 1 title match with DeSales of Louisville. The Lakers are facing what has been their proverbial Waterloo, where the last two seasons have resulted in great disappointment, particularly their 2-1 shootout loss two years ago to Franklin-Simpson at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray. 