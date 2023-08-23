MURRAY — If Calloway County wanted a return venture to the Kentucky 2A Championships State Volleyball Tournament, it had to start Tuesday night inside the Lady Lakers’ new home venue.
However, as Calloway has previously discovered, just because a team has the home-court advantage, that does not ensure victory. Two years ago, Calloway was beaten by Webster County at Jeffrey Gymnasium and, by all accounts, the Union County team that was coming to the new Calloway Auxiliary Gymnasium on Tuesday was an even better opponent than that Webster team.
So this was not a gimme. And it quickly became a fight for survival that the revenge-minded Bravettes would win. Errors and Union’s size up front combined to doom the Lady Lakers in a straight-sets 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 defeat.
“(Union was motivated) and the girls knew that. They knew we went three-and-one with them last year. But you can’t take away from the athleticism and teamwork Union had today,” said Calloway Head Coach Gracee Martin, whose team dropped to 1-2 on the season, while the Bravettes, who seemed to have sent a warning last week with a five-set loss to a strong Caldwell County program, improved to 3-1.
Union’s front line, featuring senior Jaci Curry and junior Addison Tamayo, gave the Lady Lakers problems all night at the net, both as hitters and blockers, scoring many points both ways.
However, a problem that has plagued the Lady Lakers since the preseason once again reared its ugly head Tuesday, errors, and they were in numerous areas. There were 28 on spikes alone, while potential scoring runs would end with an untimely service fault. There were also other times balls found their way to the floor as the Lady Lakers could not determine who needed to make the play.
Murphy indicated that this may be from a huge case of early-season nerves for a team that, until Tuesday, had been without two of its key players, senior Lydia Bell and junior Cambrey Driscoll.
Bell’s deadly serve did create momentum at times, while Driscoll, a back line defender much of her career, showed ability to score at the net.
Murphy, never one to make excuses, also said that much-earlier timing for this year’s 2A tourney was not helpful, especially with a team just getting into the flow after missing those key pieces.
“Yeah, it’s been a bit of change,” she said of how last year’s sectional was not played until Sept. 10, a little more than a week before the state tournament in Owensboro. “So I will, in a heatbeat, admit that it’s not been the same this year.
“But I also figured the girls would show up, knowing what they represented last year. That just was not the case.
“With the errors, I think the hardest thing for these girls right now is showing up with their game faces on but remembering that it’s OK to make that mistake. It’s what you do after that mistake that really matters. Do you learn from it or do it again?
“Going back to our first scrimmage (at Mayfield), we had a lot of errors in net but not when the opponent had to decide what to do with the ball. At least tonight, most of our errors were over the net (missed spikes, mainly) but we still have to control the things that we can control.”
Kayden Patrick and Olivia Miles, both juniors, did have 17 and 15 kills for Calloway respectively, in the loss. Gracie Turner also had 11 defensive digs, while Hailee Thorn was next with seven and Patrick and Driscoll had five apiece. Bell also had five service aces as she tries to find her form after the injury.
Boys soccer avoids
facing heat in semis
The chance of a heat delay was also in place for Tuesday night’s semifinal match of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Soccer Tournament between two-time defending champion Calloway and Trigg County at Webster County High School in Dixon.
And with a match scheduled ahead of the Lakers’ encounter with Trigg, well, the possibility of even playing tonight loomed. However, by Tuesday afternoon, all of that changed.
The Wildcats notified tournament officials that they would not have enough players available and had chosen not to play the match.
Whatever was the reason for Trigg’s lack of numbers, it meant that, for one night at least, the Lakers would not face the suffocating heat. This now puts the Lakers into the championship match that is set for Thursday night in Dixon.
The Lakers will play the winner of Tuesday night’s contest between host Webster and Hopkins County Central. However, with the heat wave expected to continue through Friday, chances of a heat delay on Thursday appear to be likely.
Last year, Calloway dealt with both Webster and Hop Central in the 2A sectional. The Lakers handled Webster’s Trojans by a 7-1 score in the semifinals at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray before heading to Mortons Gap and shutting out Hop Central’s Storm, 4-0, on its home field.
Calloway is seeking its first state tournament berth in the 2A Championships as the supersectional round has proven too tough a hill to climb. In 2021, the Lakers were beaten by Franklin-Simpson in Murray in a match where they surrendered the tying goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation, then watched Wildcats goal-keeper Connor Vincent stop four of Calloway’s five penalty kicks in a shootout as Franklin-Simpson prevailed 2-1.
Last year, the Lakers were simply outclassed, 6-0, by a Warren Central team that eventually won the 2A state title in Owensboro.
