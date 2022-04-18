MURRAY — As she was giving her team their last instructions before breaking from their post-game huddle after Friday night’s 10-0 win over Ballard Memorial in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Softball Tournament, Murray High Head Coach Kimberly Pidcock asked her team a question.
“Does everybody know what they’re doing?” she asked, after giving her team instructions about handling the upcoming weekend. For that, they said they were understanding their coach.
However, heading into Friday night’s game at Lady Tiger Field, no one in the region knew what they were doing the whole week. Simply, Mother Nature was not allowing it, keeping every team on its toes as the issue of whether games would even be played went from a day-to-day matter to a minute-to-minute matter by Friday.
Murray High (4-6) was not supposed to host a game until Friday, when yet another impending heavy rain system forced organizers to turn several facilities in the area into host venues.
When the first pitch finally did happen Friday night the Lady Tigers were ready, immediately setting the tone against a Ballard program that traditionally is one of the best in western Kentucky.
“We finally played the way I knew my team could play,” said Pidcock. “Our defense started strong (holding the Lady Bombers scoreless in the first inning), then we started hitting the ball in the first inning without waiting until the third or fourth, so I was very excited about that.”
Murray High jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then added a fourth run in the second to establish an early cushion. The Lady Tigers then ended it with four runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to bring the 10-run rule into effect on a night the Murray High dugout chatter was loud and continuous, pumping energy into the starters.
“I love my dugout when they’re loud like that and it’s amazing the difference you have when a group of girls are cheering on each other,” Pidcock said. “It changes the entire game.”
Kylie Chapman did her best to keep the Lady Bombers (6-4) under control as she scattered four hits and struck out seven batters. Murray High, meanwhile, had its bats working with 11 hits.
Chapman helped her cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Sarah Cauley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, as was Sydney Wyatt, who also scored three runs. Auden Farr was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Marlee Riddle was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Victoria Burton was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Lady Tigers now face Mayfield in the semifinals at 7:30 tonight at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell.
