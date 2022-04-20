CARLISLE COUNTY —Murray seemed to be on a one-way track for one of the most frustrating losses imaginable in its Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Softball Tournament semifinal with Mayfield.
Despite the fact that Lady Tiger pitching ace Kylie Chapman was actually throwing a no-hitter, it was the Lady Cardinals who possessed a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. And things were not getting any better as the outs began to dwindle.
Then, everything changed. Murray High erupted for a four-run sixth inning that paved the way to a 4-2 win and a spot in today’s championship game with Carlisle County.
“Kylie gave us everything tonight she had tonight (a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks). She was incredible and she was on and (the Lady Tigers may have started pressing in the later innings) but, if they were, they didn’t show it,” said Murray High assistant Mike Burton, who filled in for Head Coach Kimberly Pidock, who is unavoidably detained this week and cannot coach the Lady Tigers (5-7). “At the beginning of the game, we told everyone to stay up and we’ll be in this game. We felt like we were in this last year and wanted to show that we could do it. I think a lot of folks didn’t think we could win tonight.”
Murray High was behind in spite of outhitting the Lady Cardinals (6-7), 2-1, after five innings. However, down 1-0, and as Burton said, Murray High did not hit the panic button and still had a chance in the sixth.
It started with a Sydney Wyatt single, followed by an attempted sacrifice bunt by Victoria Burton. However, the Lady Cardinals threw the ball away attempting the putout at first base, allowing Wyatt to score and tie the game.
Burton then stole third. Marlee Riddle was hit by a pitch and Aiden Farr’s single gave the Lady Tigers a 2-1 lead. An error then allowed Riddle to score and Farr would score on a Mylee Smith sacrifice bunt for the final run and a 4-1 lead.
From there, Chapman worked her way through the seventh, allowing one run and preserving the win and setting off a celebration that was carrying well into the bus ride back to Murray.
“Sometimes, a high school bus can be a little quiet on the way back, but these girls are just psyched to be able to play tomorrow night,” Burton said, the noise of happy softball players screaming being heard during a postgame phone call.
“Hopefully, we can bring it home to Murray.”
Wyatt was the only player for either team with multiple hits as she was 3-for-3 Tuesday with a run scored.
JoJo Fox gave a big effort for Mayfield in the circle, allowing only four hits, while striking out eight batters.
