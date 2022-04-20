CARLISLE COUNTY — Murray High’s bid for a third straight Kentucky All “A” Region 1 baseball title ended with an 9-0 loss to a strong Paducah St. Mary team that ended last season playing for the overall Region 1 championship.
And Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing thinks his Tigers (7-8) can take a cue from the Vikings (9-2), who will play for the title today at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell against either host Carlisle or Hickman County.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to win two of these in a row, so it never feels good (to lose). But it is in the middle of the season and we’ve been able to win the All-A in the past and not been able to accomplish anything past that,” Rushing said. “So that feels bad too. Now, we have the opportunity to flip to the other side of it and do some really good things at the end of the season, if we show up to do our work and show up to play the game the right way.”
The game was a stalemate until the fourth inning when the Vikings scored three times. St. Mary added a run in the fifth, then finished off the Tigers with three more in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Murray High was outhit 8-4 in the game, while committing three errors to none for St. Mary.
Murray had no players with more than one hit.
St. Mary’s Landon Durbin was 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Willett was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
