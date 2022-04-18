MURRAY — For the defending champion of a sporting event, it is always important to make the first strike against an underdog opponent.
The longer the game/match goes with the game in doubt, the more the pressure builds on the favorite. In its first game Friday of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball Tournament, two-time defending champion Murray High took this idea to heart.
It scored 11 runs in the first inning against Christian Fellowship at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. Then, it repeated that feat in the second inning as the game ended with a 22-0 final score after only three innings.
“It’s kind of odd. As a coach, sometimes, you kind of hate those kinds of games because you know the kids know they’re heavily favored, plus many of our kids had never played in an All ‘A’ game before,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing. “So you can have some tension when you’re waiting for some things to happen. Fortunately, things happened quickly, which eased that tension for everyone.
“Kobe (Watson) got a good hit as the second batter of the game. Then we had good at-bats that followed and one thing led to another and everybody relaxed pretty quick.”
The Tigers (7-7) pounded out 12 hits in the win and was helped by six errors by the Eagles (3-3).
Murray High was led by Watson with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Carson Garner had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Caden Kelly (double), Abram McNutt (home run) and Cortino Allen, both two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Orr finished with two RBIs as well.
Tiger pitchers Cody Garner and Watson only yielded one hit with Garner picking up four strikeouts and Watson three.
Rushing said this week was challenging because this game was to have been played last Monday (April 10 but heavy rains in western Kentucky kept causing it to be delayed.
“I think I set a record this week for the number of remind messages I sent to parents with schedule changes,” Rushing said. “We just had to keep reminding ourselves that every other team (in the tournament)was doing it too, and there’s a big difference in looking at it as, ‘Oh, we have to wait another day,’ as opposed to, ‘Hey! We get to wait another day, so let’s work on something and get better at it!’
“I think we have that kind of attitude where those days that we have to wait become productive days and hopefully those days show up (starting today).”
Murray High now will face traditional western Kentucky power Paducah St. Mary in the semifinals set for 5:30 this afternoon at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.