MURRAY — Usually, by now, the results of the annual Kentucky All “A’ Classic Region 1 Golf Tournaments are known.
This year, though, things are different. The usual slot for the event — the third Friday of the month of August — was rendered useless, thanks to a heat wave last week that caused all sorts of scheduling adjustments.
Now, the golfers of western Kentucky’s smallest schools will get their chance today as they return to Drake Creek Golf Club in southern Livingston County.
This includes the teams from Murray High, whose girls will look to extend a streak in which the Lady Tigers have won the last 11 regionals in a row.
Some of those have been a tribute to the program’s rather amazing ability to maintain a very large number of players as Murray High has been the only team in Ledbetter with the required number of players — four — to compile an official score. Many other teams have struggled to find that number.
There have been others, though, where the Lady Tigers have had to work for those titles, such as last year. Murray High won its 11th straight crown, edging Mayfield by 25 strokes at Drake Creek after there had been a feeling of uncertainty in the Murray High camp that day.
Those fears were alleviated by the clutch performance of Emerson Vaughn, whose 18-hole score of 75 that day not only led the Lady Tigers to the team win but gave her the individual runner-up spot. The only player to edge Vaughn — Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson — is back and probably should be considered the tournament favorite for today.
Vaughn’s score last year represented a 14-stroke reduction from her 2021 effort at Drake Creek. However, Murray High has another player capable of that kind of day too in Vaughn’s junior classmate, Macy Saylor, who backed Vaughn with a 91 last year but is capable of finding the 70s herself.
If the Lady Tigers are to extend the streak today, they need two other scores. One should come from senior Jansyn Hays, whose 18-hole numbers have been dropping since the start of the season and has been in the 90s the last two times, including a 94 last weekend in the Graves County Invitational, played at Drake Creek. A similar showing today would be huge for Murray High.
Meanwhile, the Murray High boys have their own ideas of winning a title today. After watching overall Region 1 power St. Mary out of Paducah own this event the past several years, the Tigers showed last year that they may be closing the gap. Murray High finished runner-up to the Vikings and it was by only a 17-stroke margin as the Tigers trimmed 50 strokes from their 2021 score.
And as today approaches, Murray High is in position to make a run. Ian Dahncke, who led the charge last year at Drake Creek with an 89, has ended some events this season in the upper 70s. Reed Jarvis has made tremendous improvement in a year to become the main No. 2 scorer with Scott Winchester also contributing to the cause. All of the 2,3,4 players for Murray High have been ending either in the upper 80s or low 90s most of the season.
One thing that will not be an issue today is the weather as an almost-perfect day is forecast with sunshine accompanying very pleasant temperatures. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.