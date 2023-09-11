Chiles vs. Ballard All A

Murray High's Macy Chiles (21) goes high for a hard spike against Ballard Memorial's Amyah Smith (10) Saturday during the Kentucky All "A" Classic Region 1 Tournament at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. Chiles' teammate Ashley Vonnahme (18) is watching from behind as she awaits a possible ricochet.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — On paper, Murray High had an exact repeat of last year’s Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady Tigers were 2-2 in pool play on their home court with wins over Fulton County and St. Mary of Paducah. 

Tags

Recommended for you