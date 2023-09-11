MURRAY — On paper, Murray High had an exact repeat of last year’s Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Tigers were 2-2 in pool play on their home court with wins over Fulton County and St. Mary of Paducah.
Things, however, were indeed different. All one needed to see was their third match of the day against a Ballard Memorial team that is grown into one of the top programs in western Kentucky.
After a lackluster morning session with a lopsided loss to eventual champion Mayfield and a lackluster showing against Fulton, Murray High showed that it can push the best. In fact, if not for a lucky break on a spike into the net that fell into the Tigers’ court to save the second set, it would have had a chance at a third set with the Lady Bombers.
“It’s about energy,” said Murray High Head Coach Carey Alexander, whose team (5-10) fell to Ballard (now after finishing runner-up Saturday night) by scores of 25-21, 27-25 in a match where both teams were taken to the limit physically and emotionally. “I love the desire in their eyes that they had in that match. It opened our eyes to what I’ve been telling them about play every play because you never can tell. Momentum can change completely in only one play.”
In Murray High’s case, it seemed as if the arrival of afternoon was a catalyst in their improved play for the final two matches. Mayfield, perhaps still angry from suffering its first loss of the season Thursday against arch rival Graves County, was at full throttle for the day’s first match at 8:30 in the morning, sweeping the Lady Tigers by scores of 25-5, 25-13.
The Lady Tigers then had to fight through some defensive and serving problems before subduing stubborn Fulton, 25-19, 25-22 as Olivia Smee’s four service aces and Macy Chiles’ six kills helped Murray High stay above water against the Lady Pilots of the Mississippi.
One issue was passes that would find their way barely on the opposing team’s side of the net that resulted in easy slam kills. This was no longer an issue when afternoon arrived.
Against both Ballard and St. Mary, Murray High was much better in this area. The result was better scoring opportunities as Chiles had seven kills against Ballard and six more against St. Mary in a 25-14, 25-16 sweep with Addyson Robbins having four aces and Allie Vonnahme 12 assists.
The defining moment of the day came in the final points against Ballard’s Lady Bombers. Murray High grabbed a 20-18 lead on a Chiles smash only to see Ballard come back to lead 23-22. Two hitting errors gave Murray High a one-point lead and match point but Ballard’s Hala Ouderkirk found an opening with a soft spike for a 24-24 tie.
Ballard immediately followed that with a service fault, setting the stage for lefty Robbins to possibly win it from the service line. She gave it a big try, sending a tough shot toward the right line of the Ballard half that required a diving save from Keira Shaw to keep the set alive.
The point seemed to go forever with Chiles and Haleigh Cline both making huge digs, Cline on an attempted slam at the net, before Ouderkirk’s blast seemed to go into the net, only to somehow bound over it and onto the floor of the Murray High side, re-tying the set at 25-25. Ballard then scored the final two points to take the match.
“You know? That’s volleyball,” Alexander said of Ouderkirk’s miracle kill. He then focused on what his team did well. “I think we grew up today and (after the Ballard loss) we came out (against St. Mary) and executed and I appreciated that because they gave our JV players a chance to get in the game and we didn’t let down when the JV players did come in (particularly Taquari Saunders, who had an ace and a kill against St. Mary).”
