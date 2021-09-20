MURRAY — Murray High‘s boys soccer team was set to make the long trip to Hopkinsville Friday afternoon ahead of that night’s long-awaited Kentucky All-A Classic Sectional 1 title match with host University Heights Academy.
The match has been delayed numerous times and the Tigers (8-6) thought this was finally the time they would meet the Blazers (8-7). Then, it happened again.
“It was about 2:30 and our athletics director (Ann Greenfield) got a phone call,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa. “They said the field over there was ‘unplayable.’ Now, I offered for us to play it here but they said that it would have to be pushed back to Monday.”
Rosa said he did hear that rainfall that fell in western Kentucky late last week was significantly heavier in the Hopkinsville area than in Murray. However, looking at forecasts for today, the idea that the weather will be much better is looking unlikely as an 80% chance of thunderstorms in western Kentucky is in place during the day, which is sure to make field conditions worse in Hopkinsville, should that forecast come to fruition.
However, Rosa said, even if it was decided to go ahead and play in rain today, he believes his team is ready.
“My bottom line on this is that we will play them on any day on any soccer field, wherever that is,” he said. “And we were ready (on Friday). We were coming off playing pretty well against Mayfield (a 3-0 win for the Tigers on Thursday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex). I don’t necessarily think you could call it a letdown, though.
“We’ll just have to see what happens, but the reality is that our team and their team have to meet. This delay could be good or it could be bad.”
The winner would advance to the All-A Tournament in Frankfort. There, the event’s surviving eight teams will play for the state title. Kickoff is set for 7 tonight at UHA.
