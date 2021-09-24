MURRAY — Both of Murray High’s soccer teams face tough opening-round matchups in the Kentucky All-A Classic State Tournament this weekend in Frankfort.
The Lady Tigers will take the field first on Saturday morning as they face a familiar opponent in Owensboro Catholic. That match is set for 10 a.m. Central Saturday at Capital Park. Later in the day, the Tigers will enter into a battle against a Kentucky Country Day squad out of Louisville that is being seen by most observers as not only the All-A tourney favorite but also one of the favorites for the overall state title that will be decided in October.
• • •
Lady Tigers Head Coach Shauna Traylor said Thursday that she likes seeing someone that her team has already faced this season in its All-A opener. Added motivation can be found in the fact that the Lady Aces won that encounter, only by a 1-0 final score in mid-August at the DC Classic in Owensboro.
“I definitely think we have a good chance to beat them,” Traylor said. “I think it is good that we’ve already seen them once this year, but that’s something that can also benefit both teams.
“The big thing with them is they are a big and strong team. They’ve got a little bit of speed up top but nothing that we shouldn’t be able to handle.”
Traylor said her team was not able to capitalize on several chances in the first half, while O’Cath had the better of the action in the second half.
Murray High enters Saturday’s match with an 8-5-2 mark for the year, while O’Cath is 14-3. The Lady Aces have won eight of their last nine matches, with the only loss coming to a traditionally very strong Castle (Indiana) program from the Evansville area.
Traylor also said that she likes how the All-A is played relatively close to the overall postseason.
“It’s one of those things where if you can play well in this, it can give you a lot of confidence as a player going into the districts and regionals,” she said.
• • •
For Murray High’s boys, Saturday’s encounter with Kentucky Country Day marks a huge opportunity.
The Bearcats are undefeated — 11-0 — and had been ranked No. 1 in the commonwealth until this week when North Oldham, also unbeaten at 8-0-1, took over that spot. Even more impressive, says Tigers Head Coach Jared Rosa, is what Country Day has done on the defensive side.
“They’re just really tough to score on,” he said of how the Bearcats have only allowed one goal all season. “They’ve definitely got a good group. They’re the kind of program that goes on little streaks every four or five years and make a big run.
“The thing is, they’re not just killing teams left and right, but they don’t have to when they’re not giving up goals.”
However, Rosa does not believe his team will be intimidated.
“Ah definitely. We’ll show up and,. regardless of whether we win or lose, we’re going to give it our best shot. I mean, that’s why we play the game,” he said. “And, given the right situation, I think we can be quite dangerous.”
Murray High carries a 10-6-2 record into Saturday’s match. In Frankfort, the top eight remaining teams play, having advanced from sectional contests. Murray High took the Sectional 1 title Monday night when it went to Hopkinsville and dispatched University Heights Academy by a 4-1 score on the Blazers’ home turf.
