PADUCAH — In situations where any portion of a state soccer tournament is being determined on a team’s home field, particularly as the underdog, it is an absolute must the favored visitors take an early lead.
Though it may have taken a little longer than desired, Murray High did that in Thursday’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament title match with St. Mary. In the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Lady Tigers found the net three times, setting the tone for another outburst in the final 40 minutes that resulted in a 7-0 win and kept a streak alive in which the Lady Tigers have won this event since at least the mid-2000s.
Then, about two hours later, Murray High’s boys registered their third region championship in a row by defeating a very determined Vikings team, 3-1.
“It’s real important to try to jump on a team early in a situation like this, especially against (St. Mary) because they play well here,” said Murray High Girls Head Coach Michael Mangold, whose team moved to 3-1 on the season, while the Lady Vikings fell to 0-2. “Our back line did a really good job all night of knowing where (St. Mary scoring threat) Katie ONeill was at all times. It took us a while (offensively) but once we got going, we were in good shape.”
Carrigan Tucker had an outstanding match for Murray High, registering three assists and scoring a goal herself. Her first assist led to Hannah Elmore’s goal midway through the first half to break the scoring ice. By halftime, Tucker had another assist (to Presley Hatchett) and had scored her goal off a feed from Romy Seay.
Murray High put the match away with Kendyll English’s second-half hat trick off two assists from Ava Flota and Tucker’s third.
for first time this season
Entering Thursday, Murray High had barely broken a sweat this season, surrendering only one goal, while scoring 26 in regular-season play. Eventually, the Tigers had to play a close match, but Head Coach Jared Rosa seemed pleased with how they handled it.
“Ah definitely! We need to get pushed like that,” said Rosa, whose team was in a 1-1 deadlock at halftime after the Vikings (0-2-1) tied the match about a minute after Nate Wyatt had given the Tigers (5-0) the all-important early lead about 10 minutes into the match.
“Then, we made a few adjustments, we moved some people around and seemed to have a better go of it in the second half.”
Those adjustments resulted in the Tigers keeping possession of the ball most of the remainder of the match, sapping the Vikings’ ability to attack. On the other end, Rosa said his team did not take full advantage of the numerous chances given, but it did enough to win. Nick Clinton headed in a Max Rosa cross with about 30 minutes to regain the lead with Micah Wyatt providing the clincher with about 10 minutes remaining off a feed from brother Nate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.