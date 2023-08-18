PADUCAH — In situations where any portion of a state soccer tournament is being determined on a team’s home field, particularly as the underdog, it is an absolute must the favored visitors take an early lead.

Though it may have taken a little longer than desired, Murray High did that in Thursday’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament title match with St. Mary. In the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Lady Tigers found the net three times, setting the tone for another outburst in the final 40 minutes that resulted in a 7-0 win and kept a streak alive in which the Lady Tigers have won this event since at least the mid-2000s. 

Tags

Recommended for you