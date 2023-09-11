RICHMOND — Despite missing one of its main weapons, Murray High still made its mark Saturday in the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Girls Golf Tournament.
Playing in their 12th straight state All “A” tourney, the Lady Tigers managed a hard-earned fifth-place showing on a University Club at Arlington course that was very difficult. Only 10 of the 80 players in the event carded scores under 90.
Macy Saylor’s 90, though, was good enough for 11th place, while teammate Jansyn Hays’ 96 gave her 19th.
“I would say that it’s the most difficult course we’ve played all year and that includes Bowling Green, if you can believe that,” said Macy’s father, John, who has served the Murray High program as an assistant coach the past several years. “In addition to how difficult the front nine plays (at Arlington) every day, they moved four tees back anywhere from 50 to 100 yards (making it very tough for players who do not have a lot of length from the tee).
“But (the Lady Tigers) battled. Actually, I was a bit surprised when we came in toward the middle of the pack like that, so I was proud.”
Grey Martin had a 113 and Riley Morris ended with a 123 for Murray High’s remaining scores. Greer Miller also played and finished with a 130.
“And Grey, Riley and Greer had never seen this course until (Friday’s practice round), so I’m proud of them for their scores, especially with this being such a difficult course,” Saylor said, discussing his daughter’s plight. “Hey! Macy played her 10th round ever (five tournaments and five practices) up there and she struggled to get that 90 today. What they got today? Oh yeah, that’s pretty good.
“It was just because of the length. It really played long and the greens were really, really fast.”
Murray High was missing Emerson Vaughn, who sustained a left foot injury in a freak non-golfing accident last weekend. She finished fourth overall last year in helping the Lady Tigers to a third-place team finish.
However, she was able to be in Richmond to support her teammates and was able to witness a very memorable moment for senior Hays, playing her last of six state All “A” tournaments.
She was facing a 60-yard third shot on the par-4 18th hole but hit a beautiful shot to within six feet of the hole. She then finished her day in style, draining the putt for a par, setting off an emotional meeting with her teammates.
“Oh yeah, there were tears,” Saylor recalled. “It was great, though. What a moment! And Emerson was able to come out and watch. It was pretty cool.”
Four Region 1 players finished in the top 20, including Saturday’s winner, two-time defending Region 1 champion Madison Glisson of Ballard Memorial, whose long game served her well for a 4-under 68. Meanwhile, Katie Abernathy of Hickman County was ninth.
