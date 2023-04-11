MURRAY — After falling to eventual champion St. Mary of Paducah in last year’s semifinals of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball Tournament, Murray High entered Monday’s first round seemingly motivated to regain the crown it lost after winning it the previous two years.
The Tigers were on their home field against a Ballard Memorial team that seemed a good fit. The Bombers had shown inconsistency in the first half of the season, while the Tigers had been playing well as of late.
Then came Monday and nothing went according to plan. The Tigers could not get the offense going and found themselves down a run in the late innings. A Carson Tucker home run tied the game in the sixth, but it was only a temporary reprieve as the Bombers scratched across two unearned runs to upend the Tigers, 3-1, in eight innings at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
“I’m disappointed with all of it and I think (his players) should be too,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing, whose team fell to 5-6 on the season, while the Bombers moved to 6-7.
Ballard will play in tonight’s semifinals at Hickman County High School in Clinton. Meanwhile, the Tigers will be left to think about how this one escaped them, especially after superb pitching performances from starter Cody Garner (allowed two hits and struck out seven batters in five innings) and Dylan Jennings (one hit, eight strikeouts in three innings).
Tucker’s home run that flew just inside the right-field foul pole to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth was one of only three hits the Tigers had all game. And after having an opportunity to the lead later in the sixth go by the wayside, Ballard used small ball to unlock the door, then kick it open in the eighth.
After leadoff batter Cole Owens reached base on a throwing error, Mason Nichols followed that with a bunt single. After being advanced to third, Owens seemed to have run into a certain out at home on a botched squeeze bunt and went ahead and tried to score against the tag of Murray High catcher Abram McNutt. However, the umpire ruled that McNutt did not touch Owens, giving the Bombers the lead at 2-1. Rushing did not question the call and later said it was the right one.
Nichols then scored on a wild pitch to send the lead to two runs, a lead that Jacob Irvin protected with a 1,2,3 bottom of the eighth. Irvin went the final two innings, allowing one hit, while starter Konnor Myatt allowed only two hits in six innings.
The Tigers seemed to be positioned for a big run in this week’s tournament, especially after playing well in its final game last week of the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where it lost to a very solid New York team. However Rushing said Monday’s showing serves as an example of how baseball is a game that teaches hard lessons.
“You can be playing well and come out horrible because you’re not doing the things required to win the game, and that’s where we fell tonight,” he said. “We’ve got more than half of our season left and performances like that won’t accomplish anything.”
