All A baseball

Murray High first baseman Carson Garner reaches high to grab the ball as Ballard Memorial runner Jacob Irvin reaches the first-base bag ahead of an attempted pick-off throw from Tiger pitcher Cody Garner Monday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After falling to eventual champion St. Mary of Paducah in last year’s semifinals of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Baseball Tournament, Murray High entered Monday’s first round seemingly motivated to regain the crown it lost after winning it the previous two years.

The Tigers were on their home field against a Ballard Memorial team that seemed a good fit. The Bombers had shown inconsistency in the first half of the season, while the Tigers had been playing well as of late.

