MAYFIELD — The Murray High Lady Tigers got their biggest and most impactful win of the season so far Thursday night as they beat Mayfield, 40-36, in the semifinal round of the Kentucky All “A” Regions 1 Girls Basketball Tournament on the Lady Cardinals’ home court inside the Mayfield Sports Arena.
The win now gives the Lady Tigers a chance to earn their 11th Region 1 title in 12 years. A first-round exit last year ended a 10-year streak of winning the tournament.
Murray High’s work on the boards and their defense was the biggest factor in the game, especially when it came down to the last couple of possessions in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers (6-7) were able to close out the game by hitting their free throws when it counted and, when necessary, rebounding their misses against a Mayfield team that fell to 11-5.
“Our mantra is grit with this team,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust. “We are fully aware of what we are and who we are. We’ve got to outwork teams. You see that in the games where we don’t do well.
“It’s usually we were outworked a little bit ... outrebounded ... outscrapped. Tonight, these girls were not going to be outfought.”
As for the offensive side of the ball, senior center Alyssa Daughrity was the driving force for the team all night. She ended with a double-double on the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and she was also a force on the defensive side with five blocked shots. Junior guard Reese Downey also contributed seven points, two of those being the free throws that ended up putting the game away.
However, the story of the game for the Lady Tigers was their fight and determination, and it was evident to everyone in the arena that Murray High was there to win.
One of the biggest examples of this was when sophomore guard Allison Vonnahme came into the game at the end of the first half and immediately made an impact with a steal and then a well -placed pass leading to a Madeline Howell basket with less than 10 seconds left on the clock. This gave the Lady Tigers a massive boost of confidence going into the halftime break, as well as a 19-13 lead.
Murray High jumped to a 12-1 lead in the early going and, in spite of a several nervous moments in the late going, never allowed Mayfield to take the lead.
“If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready, and Vonnahme stays ready. She’s happy to help our team whenever we need her, whether it’s a spot here and there, and you saw right there that the no fear she has, it was huge,” Foust said.
The Lady Tigers will face either Christian Fellowship or Carlisle County Saturday night at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.