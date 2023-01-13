MAYFIELD — The Murray High Lady Tigers got their biggest and most impactful win of the season so far Thursday night as they beat Mayfield, 40-36,  in the semifinal round of the Kentucky All “A” Regions 1 Girls Basketball Tournament on the Lady Cardinals’ home court inside the Mayfield Sports Arena.

The win now gives the Lady Tigers a chance to earn their 11th Region 1 title in 12 years. A first-round exit last year ended a 10-year streak of winning the tournament.