MURRAY — Sometimes, the reason a team wins a basketball game is because the opponent just misses shot after shot.
“Good defense” has little to do with it.
Saturday night that was not the case in the championship game of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament at the Mayfield Sports Arena. In fact, for even the most novice basketball observer, it would have been obvious that Murray High was giving a defensive clinic in all facets against host Mayfield as the Tigers rolled to an impressive 47-31 win and a fourth straight Region 1 title.
The Tigers (11-7) limited the taller Cardinals (12-4) to only one second-chance point, while making even getting a shot incredibly difficult as Mayfield was forced to rotate the ball around the halfcourt seemingly for minutes at a time as no openings were developing.
“We pride ourselves on our defense and we knew that, if we could stop them and box them out, we’d have a chance to come out of here with a win. Well, 47 points is not a lot but when you hold a team to 31, you’re going to have a chance every single night,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Our guys really bought into the defensive end and that’s because they knew that defense wins championships and I’m so proud of them for believing in our style.”
Pretty, that style was not. Then again, in this game, aesthetics did not matter.
From the start, this was hand-to-hand combat, particularly in the paint area as every missed shot resulted in battles that frequently resulted in bodies hitting the floor. Not much was being accomplished either as Murray High emerged with enough scoring on the offensive end to lead, 20-17, at halftime.
It was in the third quarter that things began to unravel for Mayfield as the Tigers’ man-to-man defense suddenly resembled a wall. And as the Cardinals kept trying to find an entrance to the paint to utilize big men Sam Stone and Nolan Fulton, they kept finding nothing. This eventually started leading to tough shots being taken, usually under duress, and with the Tigers doing a superb job on the defensive boards, a primary weapon for the Cardinals was being rendered useless.
At the other end, the Tigers were utilizing a strategy that is usually successful in defensive battles — take the ball to the basket. Time after time, Murray High had players making bull rushes around the side and into the lane and this was how the Tigers began building the lead. Center Zavion Carman and point guard Drew May scored baskets in this fashion that were part of a 6-0 run out of the halftime break that put the Tigers up 26-17. By the end of the third quarter, Murray High was up 37-22 after May’s buzzer-beater putback.
The main source of trouble for Mayfield in the paint was forward Lincoln English, who was named the B.B. Kendrick Most Valuable Player of the tourney. He ended with 14 points, with all but two coming from within two feet of the basket.
“I was just trying to do what I could to help our team get a victory,” said English, who was surrendering about three inches each to Stone and Fulton. “Hey! It’s not always about the size of the dog in the fight. It’s about the fight in the dog.”
It was not only English benefiting from the drive mentality. May scored 13 points, the vast majority of which came from close range, although his 3-pointer that put Murray High up 33-22 with about three minutes left in the third helped solidify Murray High’s control of the game.
“We were just trying to get it inside and, if they collapsed on us, we’d get it to our shooters outside,” May said of the inside strategy that accounted for 33 of the Tigers’ points.
