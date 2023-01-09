MURRAY— For Kentucky’s smallest schools that play basketball, their favorite time of the year has arrived.
It is All “A” Classic time, keeping with a tradition that was started in the early 1990s to give the smallest schools the opportunity to crown their own state champion after years of seeing the biggest schools dominate the landscape.
Murray High has had success in this event on both the girls’ and boys’ fronts with the Lady Tigers winning back-to-back state titles in the late 2010s, while the boys have made one appearance in the title game.
Starting tonight, it will be the Lady Tigers taking the stage and they will do so on their home floor at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High will face Fulton County in a game scheduled for a 5:30 tip-off
Murray High enters that game with a record of 4-7 on the season, while the Lady Pilots will come to Murray carrying a 3-5 mark. The Lady Tigers will be playing their fifth straight game on their home court after going 1-3 in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
First-round games in the region are playing played at home courts and the scene will shift to the Mayfield Sports Center on the campus of Mayfield High School for the semifinals and finals later this week.
