MAYFIELD —With their fifth win in a row, the Murray High Tigers dispatched Paduah’s St. Mary Vikings, 62-41, Friday night in Mayfield to advance to the finals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Led by junior guard Collin Wilson’s 18 points with a hot first-half performance and fellow junior Lincoln English’s near-triple-double, the Tigers proved their dominance to advance to the regional championship game for a chance at their fourth title in-a-row and sixth in the last nine seasons.
Wilson led the Tigers (10-7) in the first half, scoring 14 of the team’s 32 points, with 10 of those coming in the second period alone on 4-for-5 shooting from the floor. Murray High led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, then started cranking down the defensive pressure on St. Mary (7-10), only allowing the Vikings to score eight points in the second period.
“I felt like our defensive effort and intensity finally wore them down a bit,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “They missed some shots that they had made in the first half. We did a good job in the beginning of building the lead, and gave ourselves a little cushion to be able to have the lead the whole game.”
Murray High shot 52% in the game, including a blistering 70% from inside the 3-point line, on 21-of-30 shooting. Most of that damage came from English in the high post finding fellow Tiger big man junior Zavion Carman down low for easy buckets in the fourth quarter. Carman notched an impressive performance himself, living up to his reputation as one of the best rebounders in the state, with nine boards to go along with 14 points.
Sophomore shooting guard Kobe Watson finished with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the first half to help bolster the Murray High lead. Fellow sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones scored four points, including a key steal and fast-break layup just before the first half buzzer sounded to help the Tigers keep the momentum into the locker room, stifling a St. Mary run. Junior point guard Drew May finished with two points and three assists, while junior guard Miles Mitchell hit a floater in the lane in the fourth for his two points and sophomore forward Jimmy Kjellberg sank 1-of-2 free throws late for his lone point.
