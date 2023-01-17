English vs. St, Mary

Murray High forward Lincoln English scores over St. Mary senior forward Daniel Willett (40) in the Tigers’ 62-41 win over the Vikings in the semifinals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic regional tournament Friday night in Mayfield. The junior closed in on a triple-double, totaling 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the game.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD —With their fifth win in a row, the Murray High Tigers dispatched Paduah’s St. Mary Vikings, 62-41, Friday night in Mayfield to advance to the finals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday. 

Led by junior guard Collin Wilson’s 18 points with a hot first-half performance and fellow junior Lincoln English’s near-triple-double, the Tigers proved their dominance to advance to the regional championship game for a chance at their fourth title in-a-row and sixth in the last nine seasons.