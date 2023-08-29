LEDBETTER — Coming into Monday’s 2023 edition of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Golf Tournament, Murray High had won the girls team title 11 straight years.

Some of those championships had been basically by default because Murray High has managed to field more than enough players to have the required four players for a team. Last year, though, had come at a time when the Lady Tigers had to actually play well enough to win, which they had done in a close battle with Mayfield.

