LEDBETTER — Coming into Monday’s 2023 edition of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Golf Tournament, Murray High had won the girls team title 11 straight years.
Some of those championships had been basically by default because Murray High has managed to field more than enough players to have the required four players for a team. Last year, though, had come at a time when the Lady Tigers had to actually play well enough to win, which they had done in a close battle with Mayfield.
And that would have to be the formula again on Monday at Drake Creek Golf Club, this time against a Lady Cardinals team that had soundly beaten Murray High in an event a few weeks ago in Hopkinsville. Yet, when the chips were on the table in Ledbetter Monday, it was the Lady Tigers finding the winning edge once again and taking their 12th straight title by 17 strokes over Mayfield.
“It means we are going back to state and I couldn’t be happier,” said the Lady Tigers’ lone senior, Jansyn Hays, whose 18-hole score of 98 was key to the win. Juniors Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor’s 82 and 85 scores led the way, while Grey Martin, a juior playing in her first All “A” regional, delivered what became a huge 103, a career best for Martin.
“You know? I can (believe they have won 12 in a row) because we have a great team and we are all a family and I think that’s very important and we have some really great golfers.
“We’ve fought and we’ve won and that’s all we can do, play our best and play as hard as we can.”
It was not an easy win as Vaughn, the team’s No. 1 players most of the year, battled an illness all day, after fighting migraine headaches most of the past week. Martin’s inexperience on this big of a stage also had to be concern.
Instead, Murray High had a more consistent showing than last year with Saylor’s score being six strokes lower than her effort in 2022 and Hays her score from last year by four strokes. Vaughn was only five strokes above her 77 from last year. That gave Murray High a 368, which was a two-stroke improvement from last year.
“And I think Mayfield beat us by 30 strokes in that tournament earlier this year at Hopkinsville, so we knew it was going to be tough, but all of our girls have gotten better with every tournament since then. And everybody who played today came up clutch for us,” said Murray High assistant John Saylor, Macy’s father, who has assisted with the program, mainly on the girls’ side, the past several seasons. “I can’t say enough about them.”
“Coach Saylor and those girls did a fantastic job,” said Murray High Head Coach Cody Brown, who is in his first season of overseeing the Murray High golf program. That meant he had the chance to see the Lady Tigers go through their post-victory customs of engaging in a water fight, as well as participating in a tradition of the players making a memory by standing in line for a photo opportunity in which the players all jump at the same time with the picturesque 18th green in the background.
“You know what? That means a lot. It’s a great thing for Murray High. It’s a great thing for our coaches of the past that built this and it’s for the hard work that Coach Saylor, the parents and, above all else, the kids have put in the work and did a good job of making this what it is.”
On the boys’ side, a region title was not in the cards for the Tigers as they finished fourth against a much-improved field from a year earlier. Last season, the Tigers were able to take the runner-up spot with a 364.
One thing did not change as region power St. Mary from Paducah won the team title with a 337. However, it was by probably the smallest margin of victory in this event in many years, one scant stroke, over a very improved Mayfield team. Third place went to another team that has shown very strong improvement, Carlisle County with a 342
Still, Brown was pleased with the Tigers’ effort.
“I thought they handled themselves well. Everyone kept their demeanor and everybody did well,” Brown said.
It was senior Scott Winchester who led the Tigers on Monday with an 87. Ian Dahncke, Murray High’s No. 1 player all season, had an 89 with Reed Jarvis ending with a 93 and Connor McCuiston finishing with a 97.
“Scott had a good day. He played consistent all day long and the thing with him was that he was that he was always positive whenever I spoke to him (during the round),” Brown said.
Ballard Memorial phenom Madison Glisson took her second straight region girls individual title with a 71 that was also the lowest of any player male/female on Monday. She will be joined by Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy in advancing to the state All “A” tournament as an individual player after Abernathy carded an 80.
On the boys’ side, St. Mary’s Aidan Hahn took the individual title with a 76, one stroke ahead of Viking teammate Luke Wilson. However, with the winning team sending everyone to state, that meant two others had chances advance and those players were Zack Grogan of Carlisle with a 77 and Mayfield’s Owen Byrd with an 80.
The state All “A” event will be played Sept. 9 in Richmond.
