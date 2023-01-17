Lady Tigers vs. Carlisle

Murray High's Alyssa Daughrity, right in black, tries to snatch the ball away from Carlisle County's Macee Hogancamp (22) as Murray High teammates Kaydence Kindle (left) and Riley Campbell (background) lend assistance Saturday night at Mayfield.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD — For 16 minutes Saturday night, it appeared that a much-improved Murray High team was going to pull its second big upset of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament and regain the title it held for 10 years until last season.

The Lady Tigers led defending champion Carlisle County by seven points and seemed to have everything going their way. And having beaten favored host Mayfield on Thursday, they had proven that they knew how to finish the job.