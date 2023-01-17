MAYFIELD — For 16 minutes Saturday night, it appeared that a much-improved Murray High team was going to pull its second big upset of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament and regain the title it held for 10 years until last season.
The Lady Tigers led defending champion Carlisle County by seven points and seemed to have everything going their way. And having beaten favored host Mayfield on Thursday, they had proven that they knew how to finish the job.
There was only one problem. Carlisle is perfectly at home with coming from behind and was ready to do it again, taking its intensity to a much higher level that carried it past the Lady Tigers and to a 44-35 win at the Mayfield Sports Arena.
“I don’t think anybody except the people in our locker room thought we’d make it this far, but it’s hard to take consolation in it right here at this second,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust, moments after the final buzzer had sounded. “I’m really proud of the girls and the way we turned it around after last year (where the Lady Tigers failed to advance past the opening round).
“But we ended up winning two games and making it to the championship game. I think the moment got a little big for us at times but I thought we fought hard.”
Two things seemed to doom the Lady Tigers (6-8).
First, the Lady Comets (10-5) were able to send their main scoring weapon — eventual tournament Most Valuable Player, guard Kiera Whitaker — on drives into the lane. Sometimes, she scored baskets as she tallied 14 of her game-high 21 points in the final two quarters, but there were other times her shots missed.
That led to the second problem as the Lady Comets crashed the offensive boards, namely forward Macee Hogancamp, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, but had eight on second-chance opportunities.
“That hurt us at times,” Foust said of the offensive boards. “I thought we handled their press well. Now, there were a few times, with a half-court trap, that they got us going and our eyes got big, but (rebounding) was one of the biggest emphases in this game. We stood and watched at times instead of keeping an eye on (Hogancamp, who had 10 rebounds).”
Carlisle took a 27-25 lead at the end of the third quarter on a jumper by guard Gracyn Edging, then quickly increased that lead to seven points. However, the Lady Tigers showed grit and scratched back within three points on two occasions, once on a bomb from guard Mylee Smith, the other on a short jumper by guard Reese Downey, which was followed by a missed Whitaker free throw at the other end.
However, Hogancamp managed to grab the rebound, leading to Whitaker’s follow jumper and a 38-33 lead with about two minutes left. That was as close as the Lady Tigers could get the rest of the way.
“I love these girls,” Foust said, “and I was really hoping to get an All ‘A’ win for them.”
Center Alyssa Daughrity had 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Smith had nine.
