All A girls

Murray High's Kallen Fuller (22) launches a shot as Mayfield defender Blanca Bartolo is late getting to her Tuesday during the Kentucky All "A" Region Tournament at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Playing its first match since having its 2022 opener stopped because of lightning a week earlier, Murray High was anxious to return to action in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament Tuesday.

However, that return outing did not last long. No, it was not the weather causing an early end to a first-round match with 2nd District opponent Mayfield at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. It was the Lady Tigers’ offense as they scored a whopping 14 times in the first half in registering a knockout win as the match did not reach the second half. That advances the Lady Tigers (1-0) to Thursday’s title match with Paducah’s St. Mary program with the winner advancing to the sectional round  and a match with the Region 2 winner at a later date.