MURRAY – Playing its first match since having its 2022 opener stopped because of lightning a week earlier, Murray High was anxious to return to action in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament Tuesday.
However, that return outing did not last long. No, it was not the weather causing an early end to a first-round match with 2nd District opponent Mayfield at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. It was the Lady Tigers’ offense as they scored a whopping 14 times in the first half in registering a knockout win as the match did not reach the second half. That advances the Lady Tigers (1-0) to Thursday’s title match with Paducah’s St. Mary program with the winner advancing to the sectional round and a match with the Region 2 winner at a later date.
Murray High’s assault began within the first five minutes as Ava Flota scored off a Kallen Fuller assist, the first five assists Fuller would record. From there, Flota scored again off a Peyton Wray feed and the rout was on.
Kyra Jones and Wray scored Goals No. 3 and 4, both off Fuller assists. Fuller’s next assist resulted in a Malaika Gachoka goal as Gachoka would the sixth goal off a Kendyll English feed. Gachoka then fed Isabelle Bourne before Flota got the hat trick off an English pass.
English then scored off a Gachoka assist before Fuller and Bria Stiff both scored unassisted. Flota assisted Hannah Elmore before Jalyn Fuqua finished the KO with a shot off a Fuller feed with less than a minute left.
Murray High outshot the Lady Cardinals (0-3) by a 16-0 count. This match did not count toward district standings.
