Murphy score

Murray High's Cameron Murphy (2) receives a congratulatory shove from goal-keeper Hank Fronza after scoring the first goal Tuesday in the Tigers' 3-1 win over Mayfield in the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Tournament at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Murray High picked up all of the scoring it would need over the span of 25 minutes in the first half  of a 3-1 win over Mayfield Tuesday night in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.

The win moves the Tigers into Thursday’s championship match with Paducah’s St. Mary squad. That contest will also be at the France complex as the Tigers seek to defend their title.