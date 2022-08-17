MURRAY – Murray High picked up all of the scoring it would need over the span of 25 minutes in the first half of a 3-1 win over Mayfield Tuesday night in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The win moves the Tigers into Thursday’s championship match with Paducah’s St. Mary squad. That contest will also be at the France complex as the Tigers seek to defend their title.
Murray High (2-0) started quickly as Cameron Murphy took a pass from teammate Max Rosa and ripped a shot into the net from the left side in the first minute to put the Tigers up 1-0.
With 25 minutes left before halftime, Nate Wyatt found the net after the Cardinals (0-2) had pressured the Tigers in their zone a few times, resulting in good scoring chances. Murray High then picked up its final tally of the match with 20 minutes left as Kellen Crouch scored off a Wyatt feed for a 3-0 lead.
However, the Cardinals did manage to make things interesting before halftime as Raul Sanchez was able to dribble through the Tiger defense and ripped a shot into the net with about 11 minutes left in the half to trim the lead to the final score.
However, that would be it for the rest of the night as neither team would find the net again.
Murray High had the better of the action throughout the match, outshooting the Cardinals by a 17-10 margin overall and 10-2 for shots on goal.
Mayfield is a fellow representative of the 2nd District but this match does not count toward the district standings.
