MURRAY — For the second year in a row, Murray High will be the host site for the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Volleyball Tournament.
However, there seems to be a different vibe in the air when it comes to the outlook for the host Lady Tigers as they prepare for Saturday’s all-day affair. They think they have a chance to make a big impact and the evidence for this idea is how they have performed against some of the stronger programs in the region, regardless of class.
Murray High is coming off taking its first set against 2nd District stalwart Marshall County since 2014 on Tuesday. It also played Graves County, definitely a top-three program in Region 1 this season, to within three points in one set.
“And I feel good about our draw,” said Murray High Head Coach Carey Alexander, whose Lady Tigers will start their day very early on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to be exact, against the top seed, Mayfield. “So, yes, we are playing the number one seed at 8:30 in the morning and I’m hoping our team will get some rest the night before, but it’s pool play, so we play four times for sure.”
In other words, a loss to the 13-0 Lady Cardinals will not end the day. Murray High, in fact, will be back on the court at 10:30 to face Fulton County, then will play again at 1:30 p.m. against a Ballard Memorial program that has been in the upper-echelon of the overall Region 1 picture the past several seasons.
Murray High’s final match of pool play will be at 3:30 against St. Mary out of Paducah. All of Murray High’s matches in Pool A will be played inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The only time the Lady Tigers would play inside the second site — the Bob Rogers Murray High School Auxiliary Gymnasium — is if they finish second in their pool, in which case they would meet the winner of Pool B in the semifinals. Should the Lady Tigers win Pool A, they would stay in the main gym for the semifinal round. Both semifinals are scheduled to start at 7 Saturday night with the title match to follow at 8 back in the main gym.
“They’re all here,” Alexander said, also noting that small-school powers Community Christian Academy and the place where he as an assistant for several years, 2nd District rival Christian Fellowship, will reside in the opposite pool. “Plus, we’ve got them all lined up the rest of this season. We’re going to be playing Mayfield (Tuesday night in Murray) again, then we’ve got to play our district teams that are All ‘A’, so it’s going to be good to see how we’ve progressed since the beginning of the season.”
Mayfield appears to be the odds-on-favorite for Saturday as it boasts a tall and athletic front line that has devastated area teams so far this season. The Lady Cardinals made a very loud statement on opening night when they swept Marshall in three sets at Mayfield.
Since then, the Lady Cardinals had continued flying with their only blemishes having come against two teams — one of whom they will face Saturday, Ballard. The Lady Bombers have taken one set against Mayfield twice, which is also true of Murray High’s neighbor on College Farm Road, Calloway County.
That was until Thursday’s five-set loss to arch rival Graves County.
As for the Lady Tigers, they are now 4-6 after Thursday’s loss to CCA near Paducah. However, in its two losses to the Lady Warriors this season, Murray High has significantly trimmed the wide gap between it and CCA, having now lost by much closer scores, though still in straight sets.
One reason Murray High is playing top teams closer this season is service consistency. While the Lady Tigers may not be accumulating a ton of aces or service winners, they are getting serves in play at a higher clip.
That showed in the third set Tuesday against Marshall. While the Lady Tigers consistently put serves in play, the Lady Marshals were faulting five times.
“That’s the name of the game and when you put a team on its heels, it’s tough for them to get serves in when you push them,” Alexander said. “‘Take the game to them.’ In other words, you set your tone. Don’t let the other team do that to you.”
