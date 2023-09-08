MURRAY — For the second year in a row, Murray High will be the host site for the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Volleyball Tournament.

However, there seems to be a different vibe in the air when it comes to the outlook for the host Lady Tigers as they prepare for Saturday’s all-day affair. They think they have a chance to make a big impact and the evidence for this idea is how they have performed against some of the stronger programs in the region, regardless of class.

