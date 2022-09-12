MURRAY — After several years of teams going to Paducah for the annual Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Volleyball Tournament, the Purchase Area’s smallest schools came to Murray Saturday to decide who would continue their journey to play in a state tournament.
Host Murray High wanted to be that team, but came up a bit short. However, this was not before the Lady Tigers earned a respectable split in their four matches of pool play, going 2-2 with wins over Fulton County and St. Mary out of Paducah on a long, long day of volleyball on the Murray High campus.
Murray High (6-6) started play with a hard-fought, straight-sets loss to a good Mayfield team (now 9-4) by scores of 25-15, 25-22, as matches were reduced to a maximum of three sets. The Lady Tigers were on the court about an hour later against Fulton County (3-12) and took care of their business with a 25-8, 25-20 win in straight sets.
The Lady Tigers’ next opponent was a solid Community Christian Academy team out of the Paducah area and the Lady Warriors were tough to handle as they won in straight sets, 25-6, 25-16. It must be noted, though, that this match was tied 14-14 in the second set before six straight points from the jump serve of CCA’s Elizabeth Shaw gave her team command down the stretch.
Assured of not advancing out of pool play to the semifinals, Murray High was left to salvage a split with another Paducah-area team, St. Mary, a team the Lady Tigers had beaten in four sets earlier in the season. It was not easy, but the Lady Tigers were able to dig deep and take a straight-set win that was anything but easy, 25-16, 25-23.
CCA won the event, edging Christian Fellowship School out of Marshall County in the title match, and will now advance to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond to play for a state title.
