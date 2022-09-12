All A volleyball

Murray High's Kaleigha Hill (15) tries to blast the ball though Community Christian Academy defender Dailyn Cauley (20) Saturday afternoon during the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Volleyball Tournament at the Bob Rogers Murray High School Multipurpose Gymnasium. Shown supporting the play are Murray High's Macy Chiles (21), Rachel Kjellberg (9) and Ashley Vonnahme (22).

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After several years of teams going to Paducah for the annual Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Volleyball Tournament, the Purchase Area’s smallest schools came to Murray Saturday to decide who would continue their journey to play in a state tournament.

Host Murray High wanted to be that team, but came up a bit short. However, this was not before the Lady Tigers earned a respectable split in their four matches of pool play, going 2-2 with wins over Fulton County and St. Mary out of Paducah on a long, long day of volleyball on the Murray High campus.