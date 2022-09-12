Rosa

Murray High’s Max Rosa had a big night in helping the Tigers to a third straight Sectional 1 title.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY — After a performance that their head coach described as “boring” in a damaging loss to 2nd District rival Marshall County on Tuesday, Murray High’s Tigers were back to their old exciting selves in Saturday’s Kentucky All “A” Sectional 1 Boys Soccer title match.

This time, there were no signs of the team that seemed basically listless in a loss that came after they played the final 50-plus minutes with a one-man advantage. Saturday, the team that was on display in the early part of the season was back as forward Max Rosa had two goals and an assist to help the Tigers defeat University Heights Academy, 4-1, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. 

