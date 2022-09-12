MURRAY — After a performance that their head coach described as “boring” in a damaging loss to 2nd District rival Marshall County on Tuesday, Murray High’s Tigers were back to their old exciting selves in Saturday’s Kentucky All “A” Sectional 1 Boys Soccer title match.
This time, there were no signs of the team that seemed basically listless in a loss that came after they played the final 50-plus minutes with a one-man advantage. Saturday, the team that was on display in the early part of the season was back as forward Max Rosa had two goals and an assist to help the Tigers defeat University Heights Academy, 4-1, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The win gives the Tigers their third straight trip to the All “A’ state tournament with all of those ventures coming after wins over UHA.
“We were on (Saturday night). We were ready to play,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team will head to Frankfort in two weeks try for a state title. “We had a little more bite.
“I think we were kind of ready to get back on the field.”
Murray High (8-2) hit the Blazers (5-4) early as Cameron Murphy scored in the opening five minutes off a Rosa feed, but the pesky Blazers were able to force a penalty kick a short time later. Tiger keeper Hank Fronza actually made the save but the ball bounced back to the shooter, who scored to tie the match at 1-1.
However, the Tigers would grab the lead for good as Rosa scored on a long shot that was made possible by a Jimmy Kjellberg pass before halftime.
Rosa then scored his second goal early in the second off a Kellen Crouch pass before Rosa helped finish the Blazers with a pass that resulted in a point-blank blast from Collier Crouch.
Murray High outshot UHA, 27-3 and possessed the ball 78% of the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.