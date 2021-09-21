HOPKINSVILLE — After sitting on go, ready to play Friday, the Murray High boys soccer team once again proved true that old line about good things coming to those who wait in Monday night’s Kentucky All-A Classic Sectional 1 title match.
It was not that they had exactly been willing to endure that wait, but once they finally had Region 2 champion University Heights Academy in front of them, after delay up delay upon delay, including Friday’s rainout, the Tigers knew what to do. Murray High, perhaps with new-found energy from a solid outing in its last contest on Thursday, played one of its most complete matches of the season Monday night in easily handling the Blazers, 4-1, on their home field in Hopkinsville to win the Sectional 1 title and advance to this weekend's state tournament in Frankfort.
“I’m going to say yes, we were kind of wanting to get a hold of them. We were kind of in a mindset of wanting to play them anywhere, anytime,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa. “I would say that this match probably should have been played in the past few weeks. After (Friday’s postponement), yeah, we were ready for them, We had been really ready to play then.
“Now, we’ve got to arrange some things in order to get ready for this weekend, but that’s OK. We’re happy to be in that spot. This is what we wanted.”
He hinted that Tigers might have been willing to have faced the Blazers on a parking lot.
“Well, we did actually have some practices this summer on asphalt, so I think we could’ve handled that,” he added.
When it came to the long-awaited match to see who would represent the farthest western area of the commonwealth this weekend in Frankfort, though, Monday’s match was a simple matter of the Tigers playing well.
Murray High (9-6) outshot the Blazers (8-8) by a 31-7 count and, except for a 15-minute lull that enabled UHA to score its only goal of the night, a penalty kick, in the final 10 minutes of the opening half, dominated play on the field.
Midfielder Chase Renick started things for the Tigers with a goal on a header that was made possible by a Caden Cain pass only six minutes into the match for a 1-0 lead. Cain, a forward, added to the lead near the midway point of the half with an unassisted goal for a 2-0 lead before the Blazers cut the lead in half with the penalty kick off a Murray High foul in its box.
However, the Tigers did not take long in restoring order in the second half. First, midfielder Trey Boggess scored about 14 minutes into the second half to pad the lead to 3-1 as the assist went to midfielder Abraham Leon. Then, with about 15 minutes left, Renick put the match out of reach with his second goal of the night, unassisted.
“We did have the one stretch where we kind of took our foot off the gas a bit,” Rosa said. “And we seem to have one of those every game, where we just get out of it a little bit. If we can keep that from happening, we’ll be fine.”
Rosa said after last week’s tough 2-1 home loss to rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic that he still believed his team could make a lot of noise before this season is over. In the Tigers' next match, they handled what has been a very tricky Mayfield team, 3-0, Thursday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex and did so by playing with more consistency.
Rosa said he sensed that his team was on an uptick after the win over Mayfield.
“I think you could almost call that a turning point kind of game for us,” Rosa said. “When we came off the field after that game, we were really fired up and wanting to get to the next game, and that’s because we put together a really solid effort.”
In Frankfort, Murray High will face not only the team being seen as the favorite in Kentucky Class A, it is also the team that many are picking to claim the overall state crown, Kentucky Country Day of Louisville.
Murray High takes its shot at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.