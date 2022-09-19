MURRAY – In any tournament contest, taking an early lead is seen by many coaches as a necessity.
This is especially true when playing on one’s home field and that was the exact formula host Murray High utilized in notching the program’s eighth straight berth to the Kentucky All “A” State Girls Soccer Tournament Saturday night. The Lady Tigers set the tone with a goal in the first 30 seconds, propelling them to 5-0 over Caldwell County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
“We definitely started the game off right,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team (12-3) got a sliding goal from Ava Flota off a feed from teammate Kallen Fuller only 39 seconds into the match for what became the winning goal.
“When we get going early, good things come after that and we’ve had a lot of good home matches, so the girls are really comfortable here and it’s nice to play the All ‘A’ games on your home field (as opposed to last season).
“You don’t have to travel, the girls were at home today and it was just a good time to come out here and play under the lights.”
Murray High effectively put the match away a few minutes later in the first half when Peyton Wray’s pass found Fuller in front of the Caldwell net for a 2-0 lead with 31:21 remaining and that was followed by Fuller converting a Flota pass into the third goal at the 22:28 mark.
Caldwell (8-4-2) did have some good chances in the second half, getting the ball behind the Lady Tiger defense. One of those advances resulted in a penalty kick after a foul in the Murray High box with 30:47 remaining, but keeper Ella Parker blocked the kick from shooter Marissa Smith to maintain a three-goal cushion.
“Ella stopping that PK was a big, big save,” Traylor said of the importance of not letting Caldwell believe that it could mount a comeback. “It’s nice to have a lead, but it’s one of those things where you really want to make sure. This is a championship type game and they’re not going to give up, so we have to continue to seal the deal.”
The deal was sealed with two goals in the final 15 minutes as Malaika Gachoka headed in Peyton Wray’s corner kick from the right side and Jayln Fuqua made good on a PK opportunity after Caldwell was called for a foul in its box with 7:18 left.
