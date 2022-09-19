Elmore vs. Caldwell

Murray High's Hannah Elmore (24) gains position on Caldwell County's Michaelyn Sample Saturday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – In any tournament contest, taking an early lead is seen by many coaches as a necessity.

This is especially true when playing on one’s home field and that was the exact formula host Murray High utilized in notching the program’s eighth straight berth to the Kentucky All “A” State Girls Soccer Tournament Saturday night. The Lady Tigers set the tone with a goal in the first 30 seconds, propelling them to 5-0 over Caldwell County at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.