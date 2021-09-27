JOHN WRIGHT • Sports Editor • jwright@murrayledger.com
FRANKFORT — Murray High’s boys soccer team did something Saturday that had only happened once all season.
They scored a goal against Kentucky Country Day. Coming into Saturday’s meeting in the Kentucky All-A Classic State Tournament at Capital Park, the Bearcats, seen as among the favorites to win the overall state title in October, had only allowed one goal, to Lexington Henry Clay, in a 1-1 tie last week.
Murray High’s goal actually tied the match in the first half and, though Country Day went on to win by a 4-1 score, Tigers Head Coach Jared Rosa said his team emerged from this experience feeling pretty good about itself.
“We are, to be honest. We played well and we played them tough,” Rosa said. “Yeah, we made some mistakes and you can’t do that against really good teams, but it was a 1-1 game for a long time.”
Murray High (10-7-2) got the equalizer on a Caden Cain goal with about 28 minutes left in the first half. This came after the Bearcats opened the scoring only six minutes into the match.
Country Day (13-0-1) got its winning goal with about 11 minutes left in the opening half. The Bearcats then scored two more times in the second half.
“I just told our guys that I didn’t want too many adjustments. ‘Let’s just play our game and see how it goes,’ is kind of how it went,” Rosa said. “And for the final 10 minutes, we had them on their heels. We played them real physical and I think that got to them a little bit.”
Rosa said the Tigers ended the afternoon with eight shots, two or three of which came close to finding the target. One of those, a drive by midfielder Chase Renick, actually hit the crossbar.
• • •
Owensboro Catholic 5
Murray High 1
FRANKFORT — Murray High’s girls came into Saturday’s All-A State Tournament matchup with Owensboro Catholic feeling confident.
The Lady Tigers (8-6-2) had been playing well the past three weeks, having won their last three matches. There also was one more aspect — the two teams met in the first weekend of the season and O’Cath had taken a win, but only by a 1-0 final score.
Saturday, though, the Lady Tigers were not able to contain O’Cath (15-3). The Lady Aces shot out of the starting gate by scoring two goals in the first six minutes to establish quick control.
Murray High cut that lead in half about a minute later on Ava Flota’s goal off a Peyton Wray pass, but the Lady Aces would find the back of the net again with nine minutes left in the half to re-establish a two-goal edge.
“They pretty much had control of the game,” Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor said of the Lady Aces. “We were playing defense much of the game and that’s not what you want to be doing.
“They have a really speedy right-side forward (Ashton Logsdon, who scored a goal and had an assist) and they have another forward and an attacking midfielder and those are really their key pieces.
“It was a really good game early. It’s not often that, in a state tournament, you’ll see three goals in the first few minutes like that.”
