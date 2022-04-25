CARLISLE COUNTY — As Friday night’s championship game of the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Softball Tournament was progressing, it became obvious that it would not take a lot of scoring to win.
In fact, this was a game that probably would be decided by one big hit. In the sixth inning, host Carlisle County got it against Murray High.
With two outs, Alexis Jones’ long fly ball to left-center field landed between Lady Tiger outfielders, scoring two runs. The Lady Comets then sweated out the bottom of the seventh as Murray High put two runners on and had the winning run at the plate but was unable to get any of them home as Carlisle took a 2-0 win near Bardwell.
“We were so close,” said Murray High Head Coach Kimberly Pidcock, whose team was in a similar late-game situation Tuesday night, trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning to Mayfield, but scored four times to win 4-2. “We were still fighting them and we kept (the spirit) up in the dugout the whole time. We started hitting, but it was just too late.”
Carlisle owned a 6-2 lead in hits Friday and pitcher Rhianna Thomason was pitching a no-hitter heading into the seventh. That was deceiving, though, as Murray High was hitting the ball throughout the game, only striking out four times.
“We were hitting the ball, but it was just right at people, and we just didn’t have the timely hits tonight,” Pidcock said. “They got that one gapper when they had some people on and that was it.
“We just didn’t adjust to their pitcher at the beginning of the game and we waited too long to do it. She’s just slower than we’re used to. She has movement but she’s slower and we weren’t waiting on it.”
The loss dampened a strong defensive effort for the Lady Tigers, who had some stirring moments. There was a well-played bunt that resulted in catcher Sydney Wyatt chasing down a runner and making a tag between home plate and third base.
There were two very nice catches on hard-hit balls from center fielder Sarah Cauley. And there was a big catch by right fielder Alden Collins, who seemed handcuffed on the play but managed to make the grab. This came after a strong wind had blown a fly ball away from her earlier in the game that resulted in a triple for Thompson that did not result in a score.
“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Pidcock said. “They did a great job of backing up (pitcher Kylie Chapman - six hits, one walk, two strikeouts).”
