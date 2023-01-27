RICHMOND — The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
The Tigers fell behind late in the first half and struggled with a taller and more athletic Evangel Christian squad all game and ended up falling 65-43 in the opening round of what many consider the state championship for smaller schools across the state.
Murray High (12-8) was still in this game at the end of the first, thanks to junior point guard Drew May scoring the first five points for the Tigers and sophomore guard Jeremiah Jones creating a mismatch with Evangel Christian’s (17-3) post players.
The Tigers had a 5-4 less than a minute into the game. Then, the Eagles (17-3) never trailed again. Tied at 7-7, the Eagles would close the first quarter on a 7-3 run. After the opening period Murray High was behind, 14-10.
Evangel Christian would then use the height and athletic advantage to force Murray High into multiple turnovers in the second quarter and really start taking control of the game. Murray High committed 10 miscues in the first half, mostly in the second fame as Evangel Christian went to the halftime break up 30-19.
For Tiger fans, the brightest part of the game came when senior guard Grant Whitaker saw the hardwood for the first time this season since injuring his wrist in a preseason scrimmage. A free throw in the first half broke the ice for the talented guard and team leader, who finished with nine points and six rebounds. His return bolsters Murray High’s offensive attack going forward this season.
Thursday, though, Whitaker’s return was not nearly enough against the Eagles as they pushed their lead to as many as 25 points, utilized a whopping 25 points off turnovers and a 20-0 advantage on fast break points to bury the Tigers. Athletic junior guard Christian Doerr dropped 19 points and four assists with eight rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles, while Tiger sophomore guard Kobe Watson led Murray with 13 points, including four 3-pointers in the game.
East Carolina signee Cyr Malonga proved to be the intimidating presence in the paint that had concerned Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis before the game. Malonga scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five Tiger shots in the paint.
“Tough loss for us today but Evangel is a very good team with a lot of talent,” Curtis said. “Their defensive pressure took us out of a lot of offense and we rushed some shots. Turnovers were key and didn’t allow us to make a run when we needed to. I’m proud of this team and this loss won’t define us because we have a lot more season to play.”
Junior center Zavion Carman had six points and six rebounds for Murray, and Jones scored five points. Senior forward Kameron Murphy had three points and junior forward Lincoln English had two to round out the scoring for the Tigers.
Next, a talented Paducah Tilghman team comes to Taylor Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Blue Tornado (15-6) have won six of their last eight games and will be looking for revenge after being swept by the Tigers last season, including a 30-point blowout loss to end their season in the Region 1 Tournament.
