Murray High shooting guard Kobe Watson scored 13 points to lead the Tigers in the opener of the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament Thursday morning in Richmond. It wasn’t enough however, as Murray eventually fell 65-43 in the game to Evangel Christian of Louisville.

RICHMOND The opportunity for the Murray High Tigers to bring home their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship ended almost as early as it began Thursday morning at Baptist Health Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. 

The Tigers fell behind late in the first half and struggled with a taller and more athletic Evangel Christian squad all game and ended up falling 65-43 in the opening round of what many consider the state championship for smaller schools across the state.

