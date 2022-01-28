RICHMOND — Even after Thursday morning’s convincing 54-45 win over the Danville Christian Warriors in the first round of the All-A Classic in Richmond, Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis seemed unsatisfied.
“I thought we came out a bit sluggish”, he said, “We need to continue to get better on the things we know we can get better off of.”
The Tigers (17-2) took a 5-0 lead in the opening minute of the game before a run by the Warriors (15-6) tied the game up at 7-7 three minutes into the game. By halftime, though, Murray High had the game firmly in hand after a 10-0 run to start the second quarter.
Thursday’s win was powered by a 3-point shooting barrage from freshman guard Kobe Watson, who went 4-of-6 from deep range on the day to account for his 12 points. His impact off the bench for the Tigers this season has been immeasurable, taking the place of some important players from last year’s team.
“This year, with (forward Gabe Taylor) leaving, I knew I had big shoes to fill,” Watson said. “So I knew I had to step up and knock shots down. No matter how old you are, you’ve just got to step up and do whatever you have to do to help win games.”
Watson was not the only young catalyst for the Tigers as sophomore forward Zavion Carman played well in that starting spot due to an injury to the team’s leading rebounder, Lincoln English. Tasked with a matchup against the Warriors’ 6-11 center, Lual Ayiei, the 6-5 Carman rose to the occasion. He held Ayieito a mere six points and four rebounds, while Carman himself had nine rebounds and two steals.
“I feel like Zavion played really well,” Curtis said. “He played more minutes than he usually has to and did a lot more things than he usually has to. Lincoln is a huge key to our team, but guys are stepping up and playing well right now.”
The win was characterized by team performance with four players scoring double figures. Senior forward Trey Boggess led all scorers with 15 while also grabbing six rebounds and five assists. His athleticism in the paint and tenacity on the boards was key in the win.
Senior guard Caleb Gill also put up an 11-point performance, nine of which came off treys. His presence on the court this season has not only won him a starting spot, but also has given his team a reliable passer with great vision and excellent ball skills.
Meanwhile, junior point guard Grant Whitaker continued to run the Tigers’ offense and emerged with 10 points as well.
On the defensive end, Murray High made things difficult for the taller Warriors, limiting them to a 16-of-40 day from the field (34.8%). Danville Christian was also only 2-of-14 in the pivotal second quarter.
The Warriors’ leading scorer, senior Xavier Oduor, only had 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, while freshman phenom Titus Boyd, a nightly 14-point scorer, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field.
On the offensive end, constant ball movement and rhythmic shooting from the Tigers kept the Warrior defense on its toes. The Warriors had too many players to watch, leading to open shots almost anywhere on the court for the Tigers, and along with their exceptional defense, the Tigers had many fastbreak opportunities that went their way.
After this win, Murray High moves on to the quarterfinal round to face Pikeville (17-1), who beat Owensboro Catholic Thursday by a 64-51 score.. The Panthers sit at No. 1 in the state RPI rankings.
Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. Central today and the game can be heard live on WNBS 97.9 FM and 1340 AM.
