MURRAY — When the Murray High Tigers basketball team left for Richmond on Wednesday morning, they did so with the goal of bringing their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship home to Tiger Town.

“We are excited to get a chance to play at the state tournament again and give ourselves a chance to compete for a state title,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We have a group of guys who have been here before so, hopefully, it will carry over in our play. “

Tags

Recommended for you