MURRAY — When the Murray High Tigers basketball team left for Richmond on Wednesday morning, they did so with the goal of bringing their first-ever Kentucky All “A” Classic state championship home to Tiger Town.
“We are excited to get a chance to play at the state tournament again and give ourselves a chance to compete for a state title,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We have a group of guys who have been here before so, hopefully, it will carry over in our play. “
A charter bus was not the only thing delivering the Tigers (12-7) to McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University for this morning’s first game, as the Tigers will also be riding a seven-game winning streak into Appalachia. However, they will be facing a mountain of a task as they take on an Evangel Christian team out of Louisville today that is on quite a roll itself.
The Eagles (16-3) will be one of the favorites and are one of the hottest teams in the state, being only eight points away from being undefeated. That is the combined total of their three losses with their largest margin of defeat coming by only four points on the road at Danville Christian early in the season. Shortly after that, they went 3-0 in both the MAC’s Holiday Classic and the Trojan Hoops Holiday Classic, due mainly in part to their 72.5 ppg scoring average, 17th best in the state and the state’s 10th-best margin-of-victory average — 15.7 ppg.
The majority of the scoring runs through 6.3 ppg average, but if the Tigers want to make it to the second round, they have to find an answer for the Eagles’ in the post.
Senior center Cyr Malonga stands 6’11” and is an East Carolina signee who is sixth in the state in field-goal percentage at 69.5% and is among the leaders in rebounding average as well, cleaning the glass at a 9.1 rpg rate.
“Evangel Christian is a tough very athletic group; they have two players 6’9” or taller and very explosive guards,” said Curtis. “Their coach, Larry Miller, is a veteran coach and will have his team ready to play.”
Making their ninth appearance in the All “A” State Tournament, Murray High advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, defeating Danville Christian in the opening round before falling to eventual champion Pikeville in the quarterfinals. The Tigers are 10-9 in the history of the tournament, with a finals appearance in 2016 and a 62-45 loss to Cordia being the deepest Murray High has advanced in the mid-season event.
The Tigers will still be without senior guard and Bellarmine signee Grant Whitaker, who has yet to play a game this season with a wrist injury, so they will have to rely on their strengths and versatility all over the floor if they are to get past the first round.
However, a balanced scoring offense with three players averaging in double-figures and another averaging almost a double-double is hard to plan for and will be a key to keeping the Eagles on their heels.
“Murray’s a really good team and Coach Curtis does a great job,” said Eagle Head Coach Larry Miller, who was familiar with Curtis when Miller coached in Hopkinsville. “They play multiple defenses; so, for us to be successful, we have to handle the challenge of multiple defenses. Murray plays extremely hard and have some certain people that can do some damage in this tournament, so it’s going to be a challenge for us. If we let (Murray) shoot at a high percentage, that would hurt us. That’s hurt us in the games we’ve lost.”
Junior forward Lincoln English is leading the way for Murray, at 12.8 ppg, with junior guard Collin Wilson next at 10.4 ppg, followed by sophomore shooting guard Kobe Watson’s 10.1 ppg. Junior center Zavion Carman finds himself at 8.2 ppg and is tied for eighth in the state at 9.6 rebounds per contest, while shooting an efficient 62.9% from the floor, good for 17th in the state.
The first-round game between the Tigers and Eagles will present a challenge to both teams, as they will tipoff at 8:30 this morning local time, and Curtis has had to adjust his practice schedule to prepare his squad.
“We have been practicing at 6 a.m. some mornings to get somewhat adjusted to the early start and playing a morning game,” said Curtis. Murray High did not have to travel this morning, however, as they left Wednesday morning instead to make sure to have time to adjust to the Eastern Time Zone.
Several Tigers have had remarkable performances in Richmond in years past, with Whitaker (2020) among them. Former Murray High standouts Darius Duffy (2020), James Boone (2016), Ethan Clark (2016), Preston English (2016), James Foster (1995) and Willis Cheaney (1991) have made the All “A” Classic All-Tournament Team previously.
Curtis will need another all-tournament performance from somebody, but who remains to be seen at this point, if his squad is to advance deep into the tournament.
The game can be heard live on WNBS 1340 AM and 97.9 FM, starting at about 7:15 this morning with tip-off set for 7:30.
