MURRAY – The Murray High boys basketball team rolled into Richmond Wednesday for the All “A” State Tournament and today’s first-round matchup against Danville Christian Academy on a six-game winning streak.
The Tigers (16-2) will have to roll out of bed early as they tip off against the Warriors (15-5) at a breathtakingly-early 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Fifth-year Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis has had his Tigers practicing in the early hours before school in the lead-up days to try to get the team used to early-morning conditioning as they try to get past the semifinals for the first time since 2016.
“We started practicing at 6 a.m. last week to get ready for playing at state,” Curtis said. “We know that we wanted to adjust to playing so early in the morning. We have also had some practice time at Murray State to get ready for the state tournament (on a larger floor).”
The Warrior team that the Tigers are opposing today has been rebounding impressively this season from a disappointing 7-17 season last year, just their third as part of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Head Coach Don Story’s team has utilized a potent one-two offensive punch led by 6-4 senior guard Xavier Oduor from Kenya, who is leading the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game and rebounding at 9.5 per game with 6-1 freshman guard Titus Boyd at 13.6 ppg. Oduor’s 32-point effort against Burgin earlier in the season is the high-scoring benchmark for DCA thus far, but Boyd is the more consistent threat for the Warriors.
“We have had a pretty successful season,” said Story, who will be coaching the Warriors’ first-ever trip to the All “A” state tournament. “We’ve kind of built our schedule around us growing as a team, and I’ve started to see us mature and get better. It’s been a blessing to be able to put a couple of wins together at the right time to make it to the state and we’re looking forward to it.”
Story attributes his team’s turnaround to the addition of a couple of imports from Africa, one being the aforementioned Oduor, along with 6-11 freshman center Lual Ayiei from South Sudan, who he named as an x-factor for his team.
“He moves really well,” said Story. “We’re starting to see some potential in him, and he can affect games in a lot of different ways. I think he’s a big part.”
The Warriors have shined in mid-season events this year, going 3-0 in three different events — the Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic, the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops event and the Region 12 All “A” Classic to pave the way to the matchup with Murray.
Tiger junior guard Grant Whitaker will pace the Tigers with his 17.8 ppg and being a vocal leader on the floor. Senior forward Trey Boggess and his 13.3 ppg will provide seniority with his quiet, yet consistent all-over-the-court effort from inside and outside the 3-point line. Freshman sharpshooter Kobe Watson and senior guard Caleb Gill will be experiencing their first All “A” state tournament, but will be bringing with them 51.7% and 45.2% 3-point percentages respectively. A very clutch 81.2% free-throw percentage for Gill could be called upon down the stretch of a close game as well. Senior guard Caleb Wyatt and sophomore guards Drew May and Collin Wilson could be called upon to penetrate and hit shots from deep if defenses shut down the Whitaker/Boggess combination.
Perhaps most importantly for Murray, however, sophomore post Zavion Carman will have to step up down low for the Tigers, as they will be without the double-double machine that is fellow sophomore Lincoln English, on whose shoulders the Tigers have built a strong, low-post presence upon this season, due to injury. Carman is averaging 4.7 ppg and 4.9 rebounds per game, shooting 55.4% from the floor, and has hit some clutch shots at crucial times for the Tigers in the lane in key stretches of games this season.
“We will need guys like Caleb Gill, Drew May, Collin Wilson and Kobe Watson to play well for us to win games on multiple days,” said Curtis. “If we want to play four games in four days, depth is important. Their contributions on the defensive and offensive ends will allow us to play some different lineups. They all give us something different and that is what I love about them and what makes our team difficult to prepare for.”
All of the Tigers’ games in the tournament can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM and 1340 AM stations.
