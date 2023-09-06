MURRAY — Murray High Head Golf Coach Cody Brown came to that position this year armed with something very valuable.
He knows the atmosphere that a state tournament creates, from the smells of food grilling to how galleries can sometimes seem suffocating. He had this experience at his first head coaching stop — Graves County —in 2014 with the Eagles’ boys.
Now, he is watching the Lady Tigers return to Richmond to participate in the Kentucky All “A” State Girls Championship for the 12th consecutive time at the University Club of Arlington.
“There are going to be similar things that you do with other sports to get ready,” Brown said, comparing his ‘14 venture after Graves won the Region 1 team title to this weekend’s journey for the Lady Tigers. While assistant coach John Saylor does keep a closer watch on the girls’ squad, Brown still gives input.
And he said it is a balancing game.
“The first thing is to understand that the moment’s big and that you should feel anxious. That’s actually a good thing,” he said. “But as far as letting your nerves get to you? Don’t do that. Make sure you’re staying focused on your game. Don’t get greedy and also it doesn’t matter what course you’re playing, you’re still having to make 18 putts and you’ve got to tee off 18 times and try to keep that reality in check.”
Another rule of thumb teams try to follow at a time like this is to avoid distractions but that has already been rendered useless for Murray High. They learned over the Labor Day weekend that their top scorer most of this year — Emerson Vaughn, whose 18-hole score of 82 led Murray High to its 12th straight All ‘A” region crown at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter — will not be available. Her mother, Trina Osburn, said Tuesday that a non-golf accident on Friday resulted in an injury to her left foot, which is the one used most a right-handed player. Osburn said the injury is too severe to allow Vaughn to play this weekend in Richmond.
“As crazy as this season has been, this makes it even crazier,” Coach Saylor said, not only referring to how matches have had to be canceled this season because of suffocating heat but this also is the latest medical challenge for Vaughn, who has played several matches while feeling anything but 100 percent, including last week’s All “A” regional in which she was still battling the effects of a suspected migraine headache and basically willed her way through the course at Drake Creek.
“The sad thing is (the Richmond course) is one of Emerson’s favorite courses,” he said of how Vaughn had the best performance of her Lady Tigers career in an All “A” state tourney last year when she finished fourth overall with a 75 as the Lady Tigers finished third as a team.
So, with Vaughn in a walking boot and having to be a spectator, this means opportunity is knocking for someone.
Macy Saylor has been the top player for Murray High at some events this season as she and Vaughn have passed that distinction between them. She is also coming into the state tournament hot after a solid fourth-place showing at the Christian County Invitational over the weekend in Hopkinsville. That event was one of the many that have had to be rescheduled this season after being postponed due to heat.
Coach Saylor is also looking at lone senior Jansyn Hays as someone who could end her Lady Tiger career in a blaze of glory. With Hays possessing an ability to go long off the tee, he said she is very capable of finding the low 80s, even high 70s.
That is also true of Riley Morris, who Saylor said is showing signs of being ready to compete at a high level. Grey Martin had her career-best day as a Lady Tiger in the regional, a 103, signaling that she may be about to break the century mark. Taking Vaughn’s place will be Greer Miller, who has also shown improvement this season.
Martin, Morris and Miller also have one thing in common, having never played at the Arlington venue.
“We just want to get them up (to Richmond) for a practice round, especially for the ones that have never been there before. Now, they’ve got to get familiar with the course,” Saylor said, adding the obvious, that Murray High is now a prohibitive underdog without Vaughn. “Yeah, but you know what? Sometimes, it’s good to be the underdog. Now, we can go up there and play with no pressure.”
