Murrqy High All A girls golf

Murray High's Kentucky All "A" State Girls Golf Tournament team consisted of, from left, Emerson Vaughn, Macy Saylor, Catherine Kim, Jansyn Hays and Amelie Johnson. The team finished third. while Vaughn finished fourth individually.

 Photo provided

RICHMOND — A state tournament in any sport for high school athletes is a big deal.

It is an arena that can bring a large case of nerves and anxiety, as players want to perform at their best, putting hours and hours of preparation to the test. It also helps when the players find a way to be relaxed, even have fun, as the event approaches. That appeared to be the case for Murray High sophomore Emerson Vaughn and her Murray High teammates entered the 2022 Kentucky All “A” State Golf Tournament at the University Club at Arlington. 

