RICHMOND — A state tournament in any sport for high school athletes is a big deal.
It is an arena that can bring a large case of nerves and anxiety, as players want to perform at their best, putting hours and hours of preparation to the test. It also helps when the players find a way to be relaxed, even have fun, as the event approaches. That appeared to be the case for Murray High sophomore Emerson Vaughn and her Murray High teammates entered the 2022 Kentucky All “A” State Golf Tournament at the University Club at Arlington.
“As we drove up (on Friday), she turned to me and said, ‘I love this course,’” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker, who watched Vaughn post an 18-hole score of 75 to finish tied for fourth individually, leading the Lady Tigers to an impressive third-place showing as a team.
“It was awesome. All of our girls played the front nine really well, then seemed to get a little tired on the back nine, which happens. But I am so proud of them, and this is still a young team.”
Vaughn was playing her third All “A” state event and posted career-bests in both placement and score. Her 75 was three strokes lower than last year’s score when she finished eighth. At one point, she was leading after three straight birdies on the middle holes.
However, the other Lady Tigers also played well, despite the back nine holes being played in steady rain that made the course more difficult.
Classmate Macy Saylor had a 90, while junior Jansyn Hays ended with a 95. Freshman Amelie Johnson had a 103.
Lexington Christian Academy won the team title, while Owen County was second.
Individually, Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson ended the day with a 72, good enough for the title.
This marked Murray High’s 11th straight visit to the All “A” state event Whitaker said she believes her players have taken it as a challenge to not just play at state but succeed there was well.
“These girls have been here before when they were younger and we had players like (daughter Claire) and Mary Browder Howell (fifth overall in 2020) as the leaders,” Denise said of players who led the Lady Tigers to strong efforts in recent years.
“Now, these girls are the ones leading and it takes that kind of progression for the team to work.”
