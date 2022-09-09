Blane gets drenched

The tradition for the Murray High girls golf team is to send water flying as the last player finishes her round at the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Tournament. That did not happen this year because the issue was still in doubt. So the Lady Tigers joined their male counterparts in dousing senior Tucker Blane (left) on Tuesday after he earned medalist honors in a multi-team match at the Mayfield Country Club.

 DENISE WHITAKER/For The Ledger

MURRAY — It may have been a little later than planned, but the Murray High girls golf team finally did have their water celebration for winning their 11th straight Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament.

It came Tuesday and was merged with a celebration for boys player Tucker Blane being the medalist that day for a multi-team match that Murray High’s boys won at the Mayfield Country Club. On the day the All “A”  regional was played, that tradition was not exhibited because, as the Lady Tigers’ final player ended her round at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, the issue was still in doubt. It later was learned that the Lady Tigers had defended their title by 25 strokes.