MURRAY — It may have been a little later than planned, but the Murray High girls golf team finally did have their water celebration for winning their 11th straight Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament.
It came Tuesday and was merged with a celebration for boys player Tucker Blane being the medalist that day for a multi-team match that Murray High’s boys won at the Mayfield Country Club. On the day the All “A” regional was played, that tradition was not exhibited because, as the Lady Tigers’ final player ended her round at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, the issue was still in doubt. It later was learned that the Lady Tigers had defended their title by 25 strokes.
And that delayed ceremony Tuesday probably serves as the perfect summation for how the Lady Tigers are feeling this week as they prepare for yet another appearance in the All “A” state tournament Saturday in Richmond. They are playing well and believe they have a chance to make more than a little noise.
“I’m tellin’ you, we’re excited about the All ‘A’ state tournament,” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker, whose team is playing its best golf of the season right now, carding scores that continued going lower and lower since the start of the season. “We’ve been having lots of girls play well and they’ve been practicing on their own or practicing together and that work is showing.”
For example, senior Catherine Kim had her best nine-hole outing Tuesday at Mayfield with a 45, as did freshman Amelie Johnson with a 50. That went along with junior Jansyn Hays’ continued improved play as she followed a strong 82 at the Trigg County Invitational a few weeks ago with a nine-hole 42 at Mayfield.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers’ main weapons this entire season, sophomores Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor had 36 and 39, respectively, a sign that they still have their top form for Arlington Bay Golf Course on Saturday. A practice round is scheduled for today.
“These are the same five that played there last year, so we’re also very excited about that. As well as they’re playing right now, though? We can’t wait to get there and just have fun and show how well they can play,” said Whitaker, whose team was given an extra bit of practice on Thursday afternoon with a last-minute match with McCracken County at the site of this year’s Region 1 overall event, the ultra-difficult Country Club of Paducah, which, by all accounts, is a tougher course than what will be encountered in Richmond.
Last year, the Lady Tigers finished fourth as a team with Vaughan’s 78 good enough for eighth individually.
