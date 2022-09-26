FRANKFORT – Murray High teams received tough draws in Saturday’s quarterfinals of the Kentucky All “A” State Soccer Tournament, but they were not overwhelming.

The results showed this. Murray High’s girls’ and boys’ teams both were very competitive to the end in their respective matches at Capital View Park. However, they could not put together a winning recipe as the Lady Tigers fell to a good Bardstown Bethlehem team by a 2-0 count and the Tigers made a bid to catch solid Newport Central Catholic after falling behind early, but could not get the tying goal in a 2-1 loss.

