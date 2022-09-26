FRANKFORT – Murray High teams received tough draws in Saturday’s quarterfinals of the Kentucky All “A” State Soccer Tournament, but they were not overwhelming.
The results showed this. Murray High’s girls’ and boys’ teams both were very competitive to the end in their respective matches at Capital View Park. However, they could not put together a winning recipe as the Lady Tigers fell to a good Bardstown Bethlehem team by a 2-0 count and the Tigers made a bid to catch solid Newport Central Catholic after falling behind early, but could not get the tying goal in a 2-1 loss.
urray High was hit by both goals in the opening 12 minutes as the Banshees marched their way into the semifinals.
“They actually scored in the first two minutes and that just deflates you,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor. “That’s also been an issue for us this season. They had good quickness at the top and they got the ball into our defense, and we were not covering their folks coming in.”
Murray High was much more competitive in this event than it was last season. On that occasion, the Lady Tigers (now 13-4) were easily handled by an Owensboro Catholic team that had barely beaten them on the opening weekend of the season in Owensboro.
Saturday’s loss ended a five-match winning streak for the Sectional 1 champions, who qualified for Saturday’s event by defeating Caldwell County the previous Saturday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
“We just didn’t play our best game, I didn’t think,” Traylor said, adding that her team seemed a bit sluggish at the start of the match, which came at 8 a.m. Murray time. “Yeah, it took us a little while to get going, it seemed. Once we did, we played OK. We had some shots, but we just didn’t put it together like we know we can.”
Meanwhile, Bethlehem (14-4) rolled into the title match Sunday afternoon after hammering O’Cath.
AAnyone who missed the opening 15 minutes of this one, was out of luck when it came to witnessing any scoring.
In that time frame, though, the scoring was hot and heavy as the Thoroughbreds scored twice in the first 10 minutes before Kameron Murphy answered for the Tigers off an assist from teammate Nate Wyatt 15 minutes into the match. From there, both teams continued to have chances, but the ball would not go into the back of the net.
“I feel like this is one of those deals where if we play that game 10 times, we’re going to win five and they’ll win five,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team fell to 12-4 on the season. “Anybody who came after (the first 15 minutes) didn’t see any goals but they sure saw a battle. Three or four cards were thrown out and it was just a really tight matchup,
“What I’m most proud of, though, is (the Tigers) didn’t roll over. They fought the whole way and, with less than a minute left, we were still creating chances. The boys put their hearts into it out there and played well. We just couldn’t stick one in.
New Cath (12-2) would fall to Louisville Collegiate in the semifinals later Saturday night. Collegiate then lost Sunday’s title match to Frankfort.
