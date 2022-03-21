LEXINGTON—Murray High went hunting for history Friday night but came up a little short in a 54-48 loss to Warren Center at the UK Healthcare KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
In the end, a key run in the final quarter by the Dragons (28-5) held the Tigers (26-7) back from their first-ever final four birth.
After taking an 11-point lead early in the second quarter, Murray High went almost eight minutes without a basket late in the game to the tune of a 14-0 run by Warren Central, giving the Dragons their largest lead of the game at eight points
The Tigers fought back within two points, but some late-game heroics at the line when Dragons’ senior guard, Jaiden Lawrence, sealed the game for Warren Central.
Junior guard Grant Whitaker had a 23-point outing in the quarterfinal matchup as he fought to bring his team back into the game. His seven fourth-quarter points came as timely buckets that nearly evened the score again toward the end.
“We knew we were just bouncing back, trying to get good looks and good stops, trying to get us back into this game,” Whitaker said about his fourth-quarter performance, “I look over at my seniors’ faces, and we’re battling.”
While the battle did not end in their favor, the Tigers went out in the only way they know how, fighting until the end. Senior forward Trey Boggess had to be taken out of the game to nurse a bleeding elbow late in the third quarter, sophomore forward Collin Wilson sacrificed his body on a loose ball out of bounds in the fourth and senior guard Mason Grant was pushed to the ground multiple times on defense throughout the game. They were not going to let the Dragons have an easy win.
“These guys did everything they could to try and win us this game, so I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Whitaker said.
The game eventually came down to the skirmish for rebounds and the play inside by both teams. Warren Central outscored the Tigers 10-2 on second-chance points, while also grabbing 23 rebounds to Murray’s 18.
Even though Murray High (53%) shot better from the field than Warren Central (44%), the Dragons made triple the number of free throws (12-of-18) than the Tigers (4-of-10).
The Dragons saw key games from three players who combined for 34 points on the night. Lawrence had 13 points and six rebounds, while junior Omari Glover had 11 points and five rebounds. Perhaps the catalyst for Warren Central was the 10 points from sophomore Kade Unseld. Unseld replaced senior Chappelle Whitney after he fell into foul trouble.
Boggess had 12 points for the Tigers, six of which came from 3-point range. Grant also had six points, while also playing the lock-down defense that he is known for. Sophomore center Lincoln English had four points.
Sophomore center Zavion Carman played a total of only three minutes for Murray High on Friday night as he nursed an injury that left him unable to play too many minutes.
The Dragons went on to face Covington Catholic in the state semifinals and won that contest Saturday by a score of 61-58. The Dragons then narrowly missed claiming their second-ever state title as favored George Rogers Clark edged them, 43-42, in Saturday night’s championship game.
