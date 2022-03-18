LEXINGTON — The Murray High Tigers defeated the Lexington Henry Clay Blue Devils, 57-53, Thursday night at Rupp Arena as the Tigers took their first KHSAA Sweet 16 win since 2016.
The Tigers (26-6) saw a scrapbook performance from their two best players, junior guard Grant Whitaker and senior forward Trey Boggess, to lead them to a scrappy win over the longer and taller Blue Devils. Whitaker finished with 20 points, while Boggess had 16 and added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Henry Clay (27-9) had a dynamic duo of its own with senior guards Aziel Blackwell and Kanye Henderson and they had 22 points apiece on similar shooting splits.
The Tigers also saw a surprising performance from sophomore forward Collin Wilson, who added six points in 15 minutes played.
“Collin is a utility guy that can rebound and play defense. Tonight, he made some baskets down the stretch for us and got some huge rebounds,” Tigers Head Coach Dior Curtis said. “That’s a credit to him, just trusting in me and his teammates.”
Sophomore forward Lincoln English had five points and as many rebounds on the night, while senior guard Caleb Gill had five points to go with a steal and three assists.
The close game was characterized by three different lead changes with no team being able to hold more than a nine-point lead. Even then, Murray High held that lead for most of the game (21 minutes).
Eventually, the Tigers pulled ahead for the final time late in the fourth due to their superior interior shooting, as the Tigers outscored Henry Clay 32-24 in the paint, and shot better overall at a 50% clip, while the Blue Devils hit 44% from the field.
Perhaps the most important part of Murray’s win was the production from their bench, where Tigers owned an 8-0 edge.
In the end, a 7-2 run to finish out the game by the Tigers, paired with the fact that the Blue Devils did not make a single field goal in the final four minutes, proved to be the deciding factor in the win that gave Coach Curtis his first-ever Sweet-16 win.
“I felt like our team was just battling back. We needed some buckets since we were going back-and-forth down the stretch,” Whitaker said after the game. “I felt like our defense was helping us, so I knew if our defense could stay solid, I could just get inside and create [shots].”
Create, he did. Whitaker scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, while shooting 6-of-9 from the field in the final two quarters. His constant ability to make shots never allowed the Blue Devils to gain momentum as they eventually took the lead for the final time with about two minutes left.
The Tigers now will play Warren Central tonight at 7:30 as they look to ride the momentum coming from their past four consecutive wins. Warren Central upended state perennial powerhouse Louisville Male Thursday morning.
With wins from Pikeville (who defeated Murray High in a tight state All “A” tourney game at Richmond) and Lyon County, Murray High became the third Class A school to win Thursday as the smaller schools of Kentucky are starting to take over Rupp Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.