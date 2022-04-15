MURRAY — Tonight begins the next steps toward a state championship for the Calloway County baseball and softball teams.
Semifinal action in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 tournaments lies at the end of long road ventures. The Lakers take their shot at 8 p.m. against Webster County at Hopkins County Central High School in Morton’s Gap, while the defending state-champion Lady Lakers look to continue their quest for a repeat as they face Paducah Tilghman at Webster County High School in Dixon.
On the baseball side, Head Coach Travis Turner’s team has a chance to reach the sectional championship game for the second straight year. Last year, at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, the Lakers dispatched Union County, 15-4, before host Paducah Tilghman took a 16-0 win in the title game on its way to the inaugural state title.
The Lakers are 3-7 this season but put themselves in position for this chance with an 8-4 come-from-behind win over Trigg County in the first round two weeks ago at Laker Field. Webster stands 3-10 on the season and had lost four of its last five games as it prepared for Thursday night’s encounter with Owensboro Knights Christian in Dixon.
There is only common opponent between the two teams and that is a Christian County team that beat Webster by a 10-0 score and handled the Lakers, 11-1, with both of games being played at Hopkinsville. Tonight’s winner faces the winner of a game between Tilghman and Union at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On the softball side, the Lady Lakers of Head Coach Kady Arant face Hopkins County Central, also at 8 p.m., at Dixon. The Lady Lakers prevented host Webster from having home-field advantage this weekend by upending the Lady Trojans 3-2 in the first round two weeks ago at Murray.
Last year, the Lady Lakers started their quest to a state title by beating Union, 2-0, then hammering Tilghman, 10-0, in the sectional on their home field. Now, they must handle a Lady Storm squad tonight that enters this game 1-6, while the Lady Lakers are 9-3-1.
Tonight’s winner faces the winner of a game between Union and Tilghman at 1 p.m. Saturday in Dixon.
Survivors of the sectional round head to Owensboro next weekend for the 2A state tourneys.
