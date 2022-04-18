DIXON —Perhaps the drama of its first-round game this year helped defending Kentucky Class 2A softball champion Calloway County when it fell behind in Saturday’s Sectional 1 title game with Paducah Tilghman.
The underdog Lady Blue Tornado jumped out to a 2-0 lead in its first at-bat. How did the Lady Lakers respond? Steadily and effectively, like a team that has done this before.
Calloway countered with a run in the first, eventually took the lead in the fourth and took a business-like 7-2 win to defend the sectional title and return to next week’s state tournament in Owensboro.
“They are definitely excited and, of course, winning the sectional is a big deal, but (the players) kind of took it in stride,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant. “To them, the true tournament is next week. They’re like, ‘OK, we still have three games until we can really win something that matters.’
“I think that’s a sign of maturity and I think it’s a good thing.”
Calloway (11-3-1) had to sweat out a pressure-packed 3-2 win two weeks earlier in Murray over a tough Webster County team, just to reach Dixon, preventing the Lady Trojans from playing on their home field.
That, along with appearances in two strong tournaments, seemed to prepare Calloway for the semifinals and finals in Dixon. Friday, the Lady Lakers easily dispatched Hopkins County Central, 17-2, before steadily putting together an attack that would produce the necessary scoring Saturday on nine hits. They took advantage of four errors by Tilghman (10-9), caused mainly by Calloway’s running game.
Calloway ended with three stolen bases, plus had two sacrifices on bunts.
“Paducah Tilghman, defensively, had more errors than they usually do, but we are a very aggressive base running team. If my kids think they have a shot at the next base, they take it,” Arant said, explaining that something like a running game can help shake the confidence of a very free-swinging team like Tilghman.
“We definitely did not look at this as a gimme game. I was watching (Tilghman’s semifinal Friday with Union County) and it was 3-3 in the fifth. They broke it open in one inning and were up 13-3. They can put up a lot of runs, and we got out of a few situations with them where they had the bases loaded and we had to make good pitches and good plays to get out of it.”
Reese Settle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Preslee Phillips was 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. Carson McReynolds was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Izzy Housden scattered eight hits, striking out four batters and walking three in getting the win in the circle.
Friday, two Lady Lakers had three RBIs in the game as Bailee Grogan was 4-for-4 with a triple and a double and four runs scored and Phillips was 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Also ending with multiple hits were Emerson Grogan (2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored), McReynolds (2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored), Madison Morris (2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored) and Mattie Overby (2-for-3 with a run scored). Emerson Herndon also was 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
