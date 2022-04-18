PADUCAH — Calloway County Head Baseball Coach Travis Turner demands a lot from his players and, often times, can be heard offering “constructive criticism” from the dugout.
However, while he is definitely one that does not subscribe to the idea of moral victories, he could not help being proud of the effort his young ballclub gave in Saturday’s Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title game with defending state 2A champion Paducah Tilghman at Brooks Stadium. No, the Lakers did not bring the title back to Murray, falling 3-1, but the score and the way his team played showed him how far this team has come.
“This is kind of a measuring stick for us. A year ago, in this very game, we were beaten by this team 16-0 in four innings,” Turner said of a Laker team (4-8) that was about a month removed from dropping a 9-0 decision to the Blue Tornado (12-3) in Murray. Saturday, Calloway had the tying run batting when the game ended.
“So, over a 12-month period, to be in this situation, with the same starter on the mound and a much younger ball club, I’m awfully proud of our kids.”
Senior right-hander Matthew Ray was the starter in last year’s blowout loss, also at Brooks, but he was much tougher for Tilghman on Saturday. Ray went five innings and only allowed two hits, while striking out six hitters. The one negative was some control issues that led to three walks, as well as two wild pitches, one of which allowed Tilghman to score its first run in the fourth inning.
He also hit two batters in that inning, helping lead to a bases-loaded situation that eventually resulted in a 2-0 lead when Gage Griggs reached base on an infield single on which Calloway shortstop Conner Lockhart made a superb backhanded stop but could not throw Griggs out at first base.
Meanwhile, the Lakers had some well-hit balls that resulted in outs, two to center field, two to second base. One of those, a rocket by Cole Lockhart in the fourth, was immediately followed by a Karsen Starks double to left-center that more-than-likely would have put Calloway in the lead.
And those could not have been too inspiring when the Lakers knew those shots were coming against one of the best hurlers in the commonwealth, Louisville commit Levin East, who went the distance and allowed four hits, while striking out six batters.
“Our guys made a lot of adjustments on the second and third time through the order and we hit some really hard balls against (East),” Turner said. “We just didn’t have much luck with them.”
However, Calloway did not let the end come without making it interesting. Starks’ second double of the day to right field was followed by Conner Lockhart’s single that plated Starks and gave Calloway its first run in two years against the Blue Tornado, but the Lakers could not extend the rally.
Starks was 2-for-3 with the two doubles and was the only Laker with more than one hit. Griggs was 2-for-4 for Tilghman with an RBI.
Calloway’s 10-0 win in five innings Friday over Webster County sent it into the title game. Cadwell Turner was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Conner Lockhart, who allowed two hits as pitcher, was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Braden Pingel was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Starks was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Ray was 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
