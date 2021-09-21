OWENSBORO — Calloway County Head Golf Coach Charlie Miles said Monday evening that sophomore Javen Campbell was not too happy earlier that afternoon after finishing play in the Kentucky Class 2A State Golf Tournament.
She did not think she had played well.
“She had set her expectations extremely high and, when you do that and come out and don’t play like you wanted, well, it leaves you feeling kind of down,” Miles said. “Then you find out you did better than you think.”
In this case, Campbell’s 18-hole score of 91 was good enough to finish in the state’s top 10 in 2A. Campbell, who entered Monday’s event at the Country Club of Owensboro as the reigning Region 1 champion, finished ninth.
“So I guess we can say that she didn’t play as well as she wanted, but she played much better than she thought, when it was all said and done,” Miles said. “I’m very happy with how this went.”
Miles had two Lady Lakers playing Monday with freshman Kaylee Tharp also having the experience of playing in such a high-profile event. Tharp ended in 35th with a 120.
At first glance, those two scores may not seem too strong. However, Miles said the course was playing exceedingly tough on Monday.
“It’s pretty tough if you’re not a long hitter, and it was playing long (Monday).Only one player out of the 50-or-so up there ended under par,” he said of how rather windy conditions combined with relatively heavy rainfall to add to that length.
“We also were supposed to have had a practice round (Sunday) but, when we got up there, it was delayed because of rain. Then, the rain quit and they were about to let us on the course when the rain began again and they ended up canceling the practice round. We’re not making excuses because everybody (except for Owensboro-area players) were in the same spot of trying to play on this course without having ever played on it
“And it was playing difficult on top of that.”
However, difficult course or not, Miles said that he tried to focus on what he saw as the main point when it came to his Lady Lakers on Monday.
“I told them, ‘Look, it doesn’t matter what happens (Monday), you’re playing in the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament and that’s something to be proud of,’” he said, “I told them that they were among 50-or-so players from all over in this thing and just getting here was a great accomplishment, and I hope they enjoyed it.
“They’re also both still young so they’ve got more chances to be up here, and we’re going to try again next year for sure.”
Now, the Lady Laker players will concentrate on preparing for the Region 1 Tournament a week from today at a place that should be familiar to them — the Murray Country Club. Calloway has no more matches this week, so they will be engaging in practice sessions the next several days.
