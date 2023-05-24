MURRAY — On their home track Monday night, Calloway County’s girls and boys track and field teams shared in a truly memorable occasion for the overall Calloway program.
Both teams were leaving Jack D. Rose Stadium as Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 champions.
The Lady Lakers were even more dominant than predicted in sailing to their second straight team title. Meanwhile, the Calloway boys emerged with a hard-fought tie against Kentucky superpower Paducah Tilghman.
And Calloway Head Coach Mike Wicker, who has been in that position the past eight years, said this type of success validates why he loves track and field so much as a sport.
“We’ve just turned track into a sport that the kids are proud to be in,”Wicker said Tuesday morning. “You know? When I took over here eight years ago, track was seen as ‘punishment.’ ‘Aw! You’re not very good over here, go and run track!’ That’s stopped.
“Now, we have kids coming out wanting to be part of it.”
And, as the Lady Lakers and Lakers are seeing, along with improving the overall program, sometimes a level of success that many would say was unattainable becomes possible.
Monday night, Calloway’s girls not only defeated a program in Tilghman that, most years, is not challenged for a team title, the Lady Lakers did it by an astounding amount, almost 100 points with a performance that defined dominance. Calloway won nine of the 18 events.
“To have seven schools here and you win half of the events? Well, that’s a good sign,” Wicker said. “But it was not just with us having kids win events. We had many third and fourth-place finishes that helped us. I’d say we had eight kids that each scored between 10 and 12 points, maybe more.”
Up and down the list of events, Calloway shined. Some results were not surprising. Lady Lakers stalwarts like Alec Rodgers (now a three-time champion in the high jump), Emma Martin (long jump), Sayde Lowe (pole vault) and Reese Settle (two-time champion in the 1600 meters) were their usual selves.
Olivia Miles’ win in the 400 dash and the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams also taking first were hardly unexpected. However, Keatyn Tynes’ win in the shot put was anything but expected, especially with the eighth grader seeded three to four lower, which was a trend of the evening on both the girls and boys’ sides as Calloway had athletes far surpass their best efforts.
That was the case for Jaidan Koch, who continues to set the track ablaze in the 800 as she not only won in her regional debut, she broke what Wicker thought was an unapproachable time set Calloway alum Ainsley Smith, now at Murray State. Koch’s time was 2:24.84.
On the boys’ side, the situation has been similar in regard to Tilghman, traditionally one of the top programs not only in Kentucky but throughout the entire Southeast. Last year, the Blue Tornado seemed to reaffirm its grip on western Kentucky by winning by a healthy margin over Calloway in Paducah.
Monday night, if not for a pair of unfortunate medical situations, it would have been Calloway emerging as the sole champion. Senior distance man Landon McCartney was not able to run in at least three events due to what Wicker said was an illness. Meanwhile, the defending state indoor champion in the sprint hurdles, Tate Weatherly, was injured during qualifying for the 110-meter hurdles.
However, Wicker said the Lakers seemed to be particularly motivated by being on their home track. That is why several performances, in some cases, far and away the best of the season, resulted.
“I think our guys really wanted to win this one,” he said of how several performers may have entered Monday seeded fifth or sixth in their events and finished two, maybe three, maybe even four places higher. “Take (senior) Henry Byford (discus). He finished fourth (with a personal-best effort) for us (Monday). He ends up getting us four huge points and, when you get down to the end of the night? I mean every point is huge.
“He got us two points in the shot put. He didn’t PR but he had a solid throw. Well, if that throw is an inch-and-a-half less? We get second. I think hosting helped all of us. We were motivated and went out there with that mindset.”
One of the Lakers’ most improved athletes — Joessiah Reyes — delivered a pair of big wins in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. The Lakers also took the 4x200 relay, while reliable senior Daniel Puckett made his last appearance at Jack Rose one to remember by winning the 3200 run.
First and second-place performers automatically qualify for the state championships in Lexington. However, Wicker said he would be closely monitoring other regions’ Tuesday night meets to see where his athletes might land as far as being among contenders for at-large spots. The top 10 remaining finishers receive state berths.
