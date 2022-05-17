PADUCAH — The Calloway County track and field teams traveled to McRight Field Saturday to compete at the 2022 Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 Championships.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s Lady Lakers squad outdistanced traditional state powerhouse Paducah Tilghman to claim the regional championship by a score of 185-150, while the Calloway boys earned 116 points to take the regional runner-up trophy behind a deep Tilghman team’s 190 points.
Wicker watched as his Lady Lakers earned 15 automatic berths in the upcoming KHSAA State Championships in Lexington and the Lakers grabbed eight spots. The top two finishers in each event at the regionals automatically qualify to advance to the state meet. Other finishers can also earn berths as one of the top 10 competitors in the state that did not advance as an automatic qualifier.
The Lady Lakers’ championship effort was boosted by five championships in individual events and one relay title.
Reese Settle claimed first place in the 800-meter run and the mile. Settle then anchored the first-place 4x800 relay team that also included Madison Futrell, Brooklyn Smith and Finley Lencki.
McKenzie Davis won the 100 dash for the Lady Lakers’ only other first-place finish on the track. Alec Rodgers claimed the high jump title, while Sayde Lowe and Emily Brunn earned regional championships in the pole vault and discus respectively.
Davis finished as the runner-up in the 200 and joined forces with McKenzie Love, Avery Poston and Jaycee Crouch to finish second in the 4x100 and 4x200 races. Poston and Love each scored points with fifth-place finishes in the 200 and 100 respectively. while Love grabbed third in the long jump.
Crouch later joined forces with Smith, Olivia Anderson and Olivia Miles to claim the runner-up spot in the 4x400. Miles also nabbed second in the 400 and the high jump. Sydney Naber took third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Lowe finished just behind Naber with a fourth-place showing in the 100 hurdles, while Emma Martin claimed fifth in the 300 hurdles. Martin also snagged fourth in the long jump and Lowe earned fourth in the triple jump.
Eowyn Gessler was the runner-up to Lowe in the pole vault and Bella Swain finished second in the 3200, while Sadie Lilly secured fourth place in the event. Lencki claimed third in the mile and fourth in the 800. Lydia Bell snagged fifth place in the shot and Ginny Mikulcik scored with a sixth-place showing in the discus.
Daniel Puckett and Tate Weatherly had big days to lead the Calloway boys to the runner-up trophy. Weatherly grabbed titles in both the 110-hurdles and the 300 hurdles and scored points with the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Puckett outpaced the field with a dominant performance in the 3200, claimed second in the mile and anchored the 4x800 team to a third-place finish.
Dominic Cashion, Preston Carraway and Ezra Foote joined Puckett for third in the 4x800. Cashion earned runner-up spots in the 800 and the 4x400 relay. Sam Chapman, Price Aycock and Cohen McCartney joined Cashion in the 4x400. McCartney grabbed third and Carraway sixth in the individual 400, while Aycock finished fourth in the high jump.
Gabriel Carson, Chapman and John Durham teamed up with Weatherly to take fourth in the 4x100. Joey Goucher joined Carson, Chapman and Weatherly for a third-place showing in the 4x200. Carson finished fourth in the long jump and snagged sixth place in the 200.
Corban Henshaw earned second place in the pole vault and Luke Cullop seized second in the discus and fourth in the shot. Josiah Reyes claimed third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Jason Lopez bounded his way to fifth in the triple jump and Henry Byford wrapped up the Calloway County scoring with a sixth-place showing in the discus.
The KHSAA Class 2A Track and Field State Championship will be held on June 3 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
