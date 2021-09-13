MURRAY — In the past week, Calloway County Head Girls Soccer Coach Savana Thielen has been urging her team to something that makes most sports coaches frown.
She asked them to celebrate their goals, and to do it with vigor. She did not have to ask twice.
Since then, her team has been doing a lot of it and it continued Saturday afternoon as the Lady Lakers claimed their season-best fourth win in a row. And this one included a trophy presentation as the 4-0 victory at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex gave Calloway the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title.
“They were into it today and, hopefully, going forward, that’s going to be the case. I’m proud of them,” said Thielen, who is a Marshall County alum who did not get to play in a state classification tournament like this. Until this year, 2A teams did not have that opportunity.
“It’s exciting for our girls, to have their families here and have lots of support like this on the sidelines, and to be able to play home, it was really nice for us.”
It began getting nice just before halftime buzzer when Addi Schumacher found a bubble in the packed-in Tilghman defense and fired a shot from 22 yards away from the goal. It found the right side of the net to give Calloway a 1-0 lead and seemed to take a ton of pressure away.
That pressure really began to relent in the opening minute of the second half when the Lady Blue Tornado (4-3-1), which went ultra-defensive toward the middle of the first half after Calloway quickly countered a Tilghman offensive drive, again tried to score early. Again, the Lady Lakers countered, this time with Rylie Lencki getting the ball in the Tilghman zone, driving into the box and getting past the keeper to score point blank and extend the lead to 2-0 with 38:41 left.
The run continued about three minutes later when Lexi McClure was able to put her foot on the ball after it had pinballed in front of the goal after a Bailey Provine corner kick from the left side for a 3-0 lead. Schumacher then sparked the final on-field celebration of the afternoon by duplicating Lencki’s goal by moving the ball past the keeper and shooting point-blank into an open net with 23:40 left to clinch the title.
The win also draws the Lady Lakers even for the season at 6-6, a season that started with Thielen not knowing her lineup combinations due to COVID-19 protocols.
That seems a long time ago now.
“We’re feeling good right now. We still had one player out today but we’re seeing how we look with nearly everybody together now.”
