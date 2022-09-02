MORTONS GAP — After winning only two of its first six matches to start the 2022 season, defending Kentucky Class 2A State Sectional 1 girls soccer champion Calloway County was looking to make waves as it began defense of that crown on Thursday night.
To do that, the Lady Lakers had to play a team Thursday night on its home field, However, the Lady Lakers were up to the task, quelling Hopkins County Central’s Lady Storm by the score of 3-1 to advance to Saturday’s title match in Mortons Gap.
